Ford Mustang Ice White Is Just an Appearance Package, Brings Vintage Back in Fashion

The overused “cool as ice” expression is making a vehicular appearance at the behest of the Blue Oval Detroit automaker. Ford probably decided a clean and simple special edition appearance package is all it needs right now. 45 photos



Tied to the famous Woodward Dream Cruise, the release of the 2022 Mustang Ice White Edition signals the arrival of the very first appearance package available for both the coupe and the fully electric



By the way, Ford also makes sure to mention this is the first time in 28 years when an all-white option has been offered for the Mustang series, and it’s also the first time for the coupe (as well as the SUV , naturally). Highlights for the EV include the Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paintjob with bespoke Star White mirror caps and wheel accents. An



On the inside, the SUV gets a Light Space Gray atmosphere, a Bright Silver instrument panel, plus another white badge on the steering wheel. Meanwhile, the Mustang coupe is reminiscent of the 1993 Triple White



The black and white interior features more Oxford White, and just like the 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition, first deliveries for the Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT Premium coupes with the new appearance package are programmed for early next year.



