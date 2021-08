Rare 1964 Ford Mustang with Original V8 Is a Fully Documented Time Capsule

So while in theory, these are still MY 1965 Mustangs, they are generally referred to as 1964 1/2 Mustangs, especially because they are slightly different than the successors that hit the streets the following year.Needless to say, the American carmaker didn’t get to build too many of these Mustangs, with some estimates indicating that a little over 121,500 units ended up seeing the daylight in 1964, whereas the production got close to 560,000 units a year later.This Mustang that we have here is one of the few 1964 models still around these days, and as you can see for yourselves by browsing the photo gallery, it comes in a pretty good overall shape, though this doesn’t mean it’s perfect.But the good news is this Mustang is as original as it gets, and the 289 4-barrel under the hood is still the one that Ford installed in the first production year of the car.The ’64 Mustang was offered with a 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder with approximately 105 horsepower, while the V8 lineup started with a 260 (4.3-liter) Windsor developing nearly 165 horsepower. The 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor was offered in just one 4-barrel configuration with 210 horsepower, with a 2-barrel version introduced for model-year 1965.The V8 on this car is still running, eBay seller samsfreetow claims, and the odometer indicates 80,000 miles (128,500 km). The other piece of good news is the full documentation since new is still available, so you’re getting not only an early Mustang but also a time capsule with the entire history since it left the factory.The car is priced rather decently, with the top bid at the time of writing surpassing $5,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.