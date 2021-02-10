Gorgeous 1937 Chevrolet Master Street Rod Packs Noisy 454 Big Block V8

This Is How Two Porsche Taycan EVs Set 13 UK Endurance Records in Just 13 Hours

According to the ad, this street rod was "built to drive and sound great,” and while we have no doubt that it does indeed sound like it means business, it’s hard to imagine this being much of a driver’s car. That's not necessarily because of poor aerodynamics or any one factor alone, but because it’s not a full-on high performance The car you’re looking at here is a 1937 Master sedan, converted into a street rod using modern means and measures. It’s currently up for sale at PJ’s Auto World , and the asking price is $29,900, which doesn’t seem like all that much when it comes to custom classics in general. This one also happens to look mighty good thanks to a dual-tone dark red metallic and black exterior.Black accents were used for the headlight surrounds, fenders, bumpers, and taillight surrounds. Even the windows are tinted, and the side steps are black as well. Together with the black grille, there are many contrasting surfaces here, which is generally good if you’re trying to attract attention.Under the hood sits a 454 (7.4-liter) big block V8 unit, with an Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor and intake. The car also has a GM ‘A Body’ front suspension, power front disc brakes, a driver’s door mounted side mirror, and 15-inch Torque Thrust II wheels with BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires.Inside, there are cloth bench seats and door panels, a tilt steering column, a wood grain steering wheel, plus a set of auxiliary gauges positioned underneath the dashboard.According to the ad, this street rod was "built to drive and sound great,” and while we have no doubt that it does indeed sound like it means business, it’s hard to imagine this being much of a driver’s car. That's not necessarily because of poor aerodynamics or any one factor alone, but because it’s not a full-on high performance restomod

