Lamborghini Estoque Brought Back From the Dead Using the Urus and a Big Dose of CGI

Lamborghini wanted to launch a four-door super sedan toward the end of the 2000s, using its fabulous V10 engine, hooked up to a dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, and the platform of the Audi A8.
They even made a concept, named the Estoque, which was presented at the 2008 Paris Motor Show, and while it was definitely a more head-turner than the first-gen Porsche Panamera, it failed to get the Volkswagen Group’s blessing.
That initial negative feedback from the people in charge didn’t stop Lamborghini, as they tried to bring it back two years later, amid poor sales. The production model was supposed to launch by 2012, but again, they weren't allowed to make it, losing the funding for the four-door sedan altogether.
It was the last time we heard anything about the Estoque, officially that is, because unofficially, several rendering artists have imagined how it could look like, using various Lambos as the foundation stone. Spdesignsest simply took the Urus, stretched it to the max, gave it longer front and rear overhangs, and brought the entire body closer to the ground, thus digitally resurrecting it, with modern influences.
Now, as cool as it may be to be able to purchase a four-door super sedan made by Lamborghini, such a model would not use the Urus' platform. That’s because it’s dedicated to the Volkswagen Group’s big SUVs, from the Touareg to the Audi Q7, Q8, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. Thus, they would have to source the architecture from the four-door vehicles instead.
Nevertheless, as sedans (and other body styles) have lost ground to crossovers and SUVs, the Estoque has even fewer chances of being greenlit than it did back in the day, so we definitely wouldn’t hold our breath for it. Not now, anyway, though the electrification era might change that perspective.
That initial negative feedback from the people in charge didn’t stop Lamborghini, as they tried to bring it back two years later, amid poor sales. The production model was supposed to launch by 2012, but again, they weren't allowed to make it, losing the funding for the four-door sedan altogether.
It was the last time we heard anything about the Estoque, officially that is, because unofficially, several rendering artists have imagined how it could look like, using various Lambos as the foundation stone. Spdesignsest simply took the Urus, stretched it to the max, gave it longer front and rear overhangs, and brought the entire body closer to the ground, thus digitally resurrecting it, with modern influences.
Now, as cool as it may be to be able to purchase a four-door super sedan made by Lamborghini, such a model would not use the Urus' platform. That’s because it’s dedicated to the Volkswagen Group’s big SUVs, from the Touareg to the Audi Q7, Q8, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. Thus, they would have to source the architecture from the four-door vehicles instead.
Nevertheless, as sedans (and other body styles) have lost ground to crossovers and SUVs, the Estoque has even fewer chances of being greenlit than it did back in the day, so we definitely wouldn’t hold our breath for it. Not now, anyway, though the electrification era might change that perspective.