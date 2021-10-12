Jeep Cherokee SJ Goes for Digital Trackhawk Treatment, Even Has Alternate Mod

In the world of restomods, as far as Chrysler (now Stellantis) fans are concerned, it probably doesn’t get any better than a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat swap. And that’s valid both across the virtual plains and the reality tarmac.
Sure, we have seen all sorts of classics go for the pristine vintage looks and hide the high-performance modern amenities. After all, the company’s Hellcat is a powerplant with an extremely wide range of uses. And the Dodge Challenger/Charger/Durango SRT Hellcat, Ram 1500 TRX, or the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are just some of the cool examples.
But virtual automotive designers have a way of disregarding real life whenever it suits their CGI purposes. So, as if an old Jeep with a Hellcat powertrain is something that just got invented, this pixel master charged head-on with a digital SJ Cherokee conversion to a Trackhawk way of life... or two.
Disregarding the all-new Grand Cherokee/ Grand Cherokee L siblings, Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media – has decided to rework the full-size Wagoneer-based SJ Cherokee SUV. But, just to make sure everyone gets along with the upgrade program, he also prepared not one, but a couple of Trackhawk-based versions.
So, while the slammed body remains crimson, the beauty is of course hidden in the details. As such, one can have the CGI (SJ) Cherokee with a chromed or a blacked-out grille, vintage slotted Mags or contemporary dark alloys, as well as different tops and pinstriping. Naturally, the latter two match the overall looks, so they’re either white or black.
Now, considering the new Trackhawk DNA, it’s not hard to guess what hides under the reworked hood. That would be the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, complete with its stable of 707 ponies. We have no idea about the virtual performance of this SJ Cherokee Trackhawk restomod, but the modern Jeep gets to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds and then up to 180 mph (290 kph).
