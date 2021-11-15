JDM-Tuned Toyota 2000GT, Honda Civic and MX-5 Miata Turn Vibrant “GloFish” Icons

Sometimes, certain cars become exactly like those vibrantly-colored, genetically engineered fluorescent fish. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm. The latter is a better choice just in case the paintjob becomes a bit too much one day.
In case anyone didn’t know, the patented and trademarked “GloFish” is a commercially-owned brand of modified ornamental fish. It’s one of the first genetically modified animals available to the general public and can be had in a variety of colors and species.
Zebrafish were the first on the market, but today one can also purchase from pet stores around the world a host of different “makes and models:” tetra, Tiger barb, Glo-Rainbow Shark, and most recently even bettas. But also, Toyota, Mazda, and Honda are a go, it seems!
Well, that’s only possible in the virtual realm, although it’s not like we didn’t see instances of vibrantly-colored cars in the real world either. But this time around, a 2000GT, a Civic Hatchback, as well as an MX-5 Miata were purposedly dressed up to resemble automotive GloFish by a pixel master.
That would be Musa Rio Tjahjono, better known as musartwork on social media. He’s also the Head Designer of West Coast Customs, though his latest CGI project was inspired by something that clearly belongs to off-duty moments. It’s his pet GloFish aquarium that gave him this quirky idea.
And it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s also another love letter sent towards his JDM passion. As well as an ode to different ways of portraying the Japanese tuning atmosphere, considering the preferred treatment for each member of this ad-hoc “fishy” exhibition.
After all, there’s a little something for every Rising Sun aficionado. Whether you’re someone who loves the current crop, the legends of yesteryear, or even those with a touch of classic madness. Then there’s the widebody treatment, with each seemingly representing a different school of arts and craftsmanship.
