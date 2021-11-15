Slammed Chevy Blazer Looks Ready for Anything With Exposed Turbo and Roof Exhaust

Today, about anyone can deliver a four-wheeled monster with a little bit of tinkering knowledge, lots of spare time, and goodwill. Or they can pay experts to do so for them. But leave it to virtual artists to go to the darkest places possible.
Automotive pixel masters are just like every other artsy content creator. I remember my painting maestro (who was also my uncle, so I never learned to be a good drawing artist and I did it for free) dark moods. Some were plain bleak; others were marvelously entertaining...
Hopefully, pixel master Rostislav Prokop (aka rostislav_prokop on social media) belongs to the second category every time he gives us one of his Darth Vader-approved digital automotive “antiheroes.” Although not every creation is the same, his most recent American projects seem to be in a sort of dark mood state.
A prolific one, considering that throughout less than a month we have seen old-school muscle cars and “trucks” adopt many such tenebrous makeovers. This time around, without exactly identifying the exact timeline, it seems we are dealing with a late 1980s-early 1990s full-size GM truck that’s been slammed hard to make up the focus of a wildly entertaining CGI apparition.
The Chevy Blazer might easily be considered controversial, but we have to admit that – just like on prior Black Mamba ideas – these protruding turbo depictions are starting to grow on us. Or at least me personally since beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. And I know classic K5 Blazer fans might not agree with this at all.
Anyway, the virtual deed is already done, so we might as well enjoy the attention to detail. Aside from the fully laid-out stance that makes the slammed Chevy Blazer look entirely incapable of handling even the slightest speed bump, we can also easily notice some extreme restomod cues.
Chief among them would be the exposed engine (of an unidentified variety), protruding turbocharger setup, and the towering exhaust setup that reaches the roof. But there’s also so much more, from the LED-infused rear wing to the chunky wheel/tire package.
