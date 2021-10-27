Old Mustang Mach 1 Turns King Cobra Via “Black Mamba” Kit and Protruding Turbos

Diamonds Will Be Flown to the ISS for the First Time, Can Become Yours for up to $2M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) Now, let’s also imagine that he fancies classic muscle cars instead. This little exercise came to us while trying to identify what makes this Mustang II so familiar, cool, dastardly, venomous, and restomod-prone all at the same time. But don’t mind us if you’re not a superhero fan or you simply don’t like the tangled (Spidey) ways of Marvel and Sony.So, let’s refocus on the Blue Oval at hand. It stems from the mind of Rostislav Prokop, the virtual artist behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, and most likely it was initially an aged Mustang II . According to the numerous hashtags that accompany the rather short description, the Ford was at its origins of the Mach 1 variety.But that was a noticeably short or long time ago, depending on the amount of time the pixel master invested in completely transforming the second-generation pony car into a virtual, menacing pro-touring-like restomod. The fastback Mustang kept a few of its vintage traits, such as the quirky front end, but also suffered a classic case of split personality, proudly sporting from now on the Shelby badge on the front grille.That’s not all because the CGI expert then also went into overdrive and turned the ‘Stang into a veritable King Cobra with help from his “ Black Mamba ” widebody kit. The slammed appearance is just a ruse, though, as those protruding turbocharger kits easily help us imagine that a real venomous snake might be lurking somewhere inside the engine bay...But of course, that’s also wishful thinking, just like the entire Mustang King Cobra Black Mamba project. And that means, unfortunately, that we are never going to find out what kind of forced induction V8 wonders were digitally hiding inside the engine bay.