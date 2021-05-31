1977 Ford Mustang II Mach 1 Is That Understated Restomod You'll Never See Coming

Much has been said about the virtues and flaws of the Mustang II, but there’s no denying that without its compromises, the sixth generation may have never happened. As much as people love to hate this particular iteration, sometimes the underlying values are too cool to be ignored.
Let’s take this 1977 Ford Mustang II Mach 1 example, which is the polar opposite of Dylan McCool’s recent find of a 1977 Cobra II that sat for 27 years before he rescued it for one last road trip and quarter-mile drag strip incursion.
It’s on sale from eBay on dealer consignment, stemming from the neat inventory of MotoeXotica, an outlet that’s usually known for dealing with star-powered creations. They’re going the understated route this time around, although this again comes with a (proper) twist.
Usually, we don’t really trust any seller starting the description with the well-known trope of claiming this “is probably one of the finest remaining Mustang II Mach 1 examples (VIN code 05) in existence.” However, in this case, we’re inclined to agree.
Of course, one should thoroughly check out the rest of the credentials before placing a bid for this nice, mostly original ‘Stang that is also said to come with 19,832 miles (31,917 km) on the odometer. It’s dressed up in a subtle Medium Gold Metallic (code 6V) shade on the outside and has a matching white-gold vinyl interior (code A8) with mostly original paint and interior trim.
But what’s not original is of the utmost relevance. That’s because one will look good when daily driving it as fast as the fully built Ford Racing 302ci roller V8 goes, especially since it also sports a raft of custom parts and is hooked to an equally fully built C4 three-speed automatic transmission with “special parts and 3.54 gearing.”
Now, there’s just the issue of this auction heading towards closing time really quick, in little more than a day (at the time of writing). Additionally, the current highest bid of $13,700 hasn’t crossed the reserve threshold, so there’s that to be taken into account as well.
