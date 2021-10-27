5 Hypothetical “Big Body” Chevy CT6 Rebirth Can't Decide Between Caprice and Impala

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Gets Digital Nip and Tuck Because Nothing's C8 Perfect

America’s sports car ” aficionados would clearly beg to differ. But, alas, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. As such, the pixel master behind TheSketchMonkey account on YouTube is rightfully impressed by the newly exhibited technical capabilities of the 2023 Z06.He also thinks the widebody Corvette “overall is a lot better looking” than its Stingray sibling... But after a quick comparison (kicks off at the 4:35 mark) to check out the main differences to a regular C8 he still believes there are ways to improve the Z06 as well. That’s because “there are a few graphic details that don't make sense” for this virtual artist.He truly dives into Photoshop only from the 14:39 mark, so if you’re interested in seeing the major changes between the Stingray and Z06 from a designer’s standpoint, this feature is as extensive as it gets, for now. Remember, we are still just mere hours after the official introduction.Anyway, once the pixel master is done with the stock cars, it’s time for his two cents on what designers got wrong . He’s biased towards the front end of the Z06, as his virtual quarrel is only with the aero bits and pieces. We’re not going to spoil the fun in checking out for yourself the result, as well as the behind-the-scenes process of getting there, though.Instead, let’s take a moment to marvel at the GM engineering show of force. That would be the 670-horsepower FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) 5.5-liter V8. According to the automaker, and we have no reason to believe otherwise, it’s “the highest horsepower, naturally-aspirated V8 to hit the market in any production car, ever.”So, does anyone need to know more? Then how about the 8,600 rpm redline that’s going to be the envy of every 526-horsepower and 8,250-rpm Voodoo mill (aka Shelby Mustang GT350) owner out there? Or the 2.6 seconds it needs to hit 60 mph (96 kph).