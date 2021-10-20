“R36” Nissan GT-R Gets Long Overdue, Still Unofficial GT-R 50 Transformation

Still a mind-boggling supercar even after all these years, the R35 Nissan GT-R is finally starting to grow long in the tooth. Especially for pixel masters, who eagerly take inspiration from the latest creations and come up with their vision of the next generation.
With the 2023 Nissan Z car not even at dealerships just yet, it’s only logical for the Japanese automaker to remain mum on whether or not we are going to see a next-generation GT-R as well. It’s probably going to happen... sometime. But for some, the upcoming “R36” iteration is already long overdue.
The virtual artist behind TheSketchMonkey channel on YouTube doesn’t necessarily have an issue with the current R35 performance levels. After all, he admits that for him the GT-R “has always been in a category of its own. If you were to only hear the name Nissan GT-R and look at the spec sheet and performance numbers, you’d have a (mental) image of a supercar.”
But alas, the subtle design isn’t on par with the resounding nameplate anymore – no matter how many facelifts have been bestowed upon the current generation. After all, the Japanese automaker announced the R35 way back in 2001 with an initial prototype, while the GT-R Proto concept dates back to 2005. So, with the production model coming to market in 2008, it’s safe to say the current GT-R is old... and almost obsolete – at least in terms of styling.
Fortunately, there’s a hint, according to the CGI expert. The Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign concept has already morphed into a limited-edition production specification model. And that’s about the best starting point for redesigning the current one into a new generation GT-R. Before that happens, though, the pixel master also shares his two cents on the entire R35 and GT-R 50 matter, so we get a better perspective.
Then, from the 5:45 mark, it’s time to discuss the current model ahead of the virtual transformation that occurs from the 8:30 mark. Basically, the GT-R 50 cues get “tamed” a second time. First, they were officially reworked by Nissan into the real-world 711-horsepower supercar and then by the virtual artist for an unofficial “R36” transformation. Now, all that remains to see is if he was right...
