Hypothetical “Big Body” Chevy CT6 Rebirth Can't Decide Between Caprice and Impala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) Just so we don’t incessantly rant about the diminishing interest in passenger cars in general and four-door saloons in particular, let’s take a specific example. Cadillac first implemented its all-new naming strategy with the arrival of the full-size CT6 ( Cadillac Touring 6 ) premium sedan back in 2015 at the New York International Auto Show.Just half a decade later, in early 2020, General Motors was already pulling the plug on Cadillac’s CT6. That was because of diminishing interest and to focus its Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly facility on the electric vehicle revolution (as well as the production of the all-new GMC Hummer EVs). But, as it turns out, the big body Caddy is not without its fans... once a visual artist performs its CGI magic Case in point, Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media – is taking the departed Cadillac CT6 for a virtual spin... with a twist. So, instead of keeping the Caddy badges and (presumably) the high price, he cooked up a “Big Body Chevy” reinvention that pleases his followers.Interestingly, this quick full-size Caddy to Chevy transformation leaves us with a dilemma: is the result intended to serve as a potential candidate for a Caprice or Impala resurrection? Hey, someone even suggested GM should think about bringing back to life the Biscayne nameplate for this one.Anyway, the consensus is that we are dealing with a unanimously appreciated design, so the next matter on the order of business was to give this sedan a great powertrain. As such, it’s no wonder that people went for their dream specifications, ranging from Impala SS ideas to a Blackwing transfer of high-performance know-how.But, of course, the CT6-based sedan’s name could easily be shortened to BBC, so it was only natural for someone to also suggest the new ZZ632/1000 (632ci/1,004 horsepower) big-block Chevy crate engine.