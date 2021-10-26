Hypothetical “Big Body” Chevy CT6 Rebirth Can't Decide Between Caprice and Impala

In the face of great crossover, SUV, and truck-based adversity, certain automotive segments are making their final stand in the virtual world. Some, with massive success, according to the general public.
Just so we don’t incessantly rant about the diminishing interest in passenger cars in general and four-door saloons in particular, let’s take a specific example. Cadillac first implemented its all-new naming strategy with the arrival of the full-size CT6 (Cadillac Touring 6) premium sedan back in 2015 at the New York International Auto Show.
Just half a decade later, in early 2020, General Motors was already pulling the plug on Cadillac’s CT6. That was because of diminishing interest and to focus its Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly facility on the electric vehicle revolution (as well as the production of the all-new GMC Hummer EVs). But, as it turns out, the big body Caddy is not without its fans... once a visual artist performs its CGI magic.
Case in point, Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media – is taking the departed Cadillac CT6 for a virtual spin... with a twist. So, instead of keeping the Caddy badges and (presumably) the high price, he cooked up a “Big Body Chevy” reinvention that pleases his followers.
Interestingly, this quick full-size Caddy to Chevy transformation leaves us with a dilemma: is the result intended to serve as a potential candidate for a Caprice or Impala resurrection? Hey, someone even suggested GM should think about bringing back to life the Biscayne nameplate for this one.
Anyway, the consensus is that we are dealing with a unanimously appreciated design, so the next matter on the order of business was to give this sedan a great powertrain. As such, it’s no wonder that people went for their dream specifications, ranging from Impala SS ideas to a Blackwing transfer of high-performance know-how.
But, of course, the CT6-based sedan’s name could easily be shortened to BBC, so it was only natural for someone to also suggest the new ZZ632/1000 (632ci/1,004 horsepower) big-block Chevy crate engine.
