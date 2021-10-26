C8 Corvette Z06 Visualizer Tool Goes Live With Many Personalization Options

Even though we’ll have to wait a few months to find out how much the Z06 costs, the visualizer is up and running mere hours after the world premiere of the new sports car. Obviously enough, prospective customers first have to choose between the coupe and convertible body styles.
The online visualizer then switches to 11 exterior colors, which is one finish short of the 12 hues promised at launch. The palette includes Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine Metallic, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic, Black, Ceramix Matrix Gray Metallic, Rapid Blue, Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, Silver Flare Metallic, Arctic White, and the beautiful Accelerate Yellow.
When it comes to roof options, the coupe is available in the body's finish, visible carbon fiber, and in transparent guise. The convertible flaunts a body-color hardtop, Carbon Flash for the nacelles, and full Carbon Flash.
Next up, the Performance/Wheels menu kicks off with carbon-ceramic brakes for the Z07 Performance Package. Customers are further offered two-wheel designs (Z06 wheels and carbon-fiber wheels) and finish ranging from Titanium Silver to Satin Graphite, Graphite Red Stripe, Tech Bronze, Machine Face, Black, painted, and visible-weave carbon fiber.
The final menu is for interior colors, kicking off with Jet Black. The Z06 is also listed with Adrenaline Red, Adrenaline Red Dipped, Natural Dipped, Natural, Sky Cool Gray, and Two-Tone Blue. Finally, customers are offered two carbon-fiber interior trim packages and the Stealth Interior Trim Package.
Available in three grades (1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ), the Corvette Z06 is rocking a 5.5-liter V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft, titanium intake valves, and low-profile forged pistons. The direct-injected engine develops a crazy 670 horsepower without forced induction, which is more than Chevrolet offered in the previous-gen Z06 with the LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter small block.
Torque, however, isn’t on the same level as the LT2 small block of the Corvette Stingray. The biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit quotes 460 pound-feet (623 Nm) at 6,300 revolutions per minute for the Corvette Z06, while the Z51-equipped Stingray flexes 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).
