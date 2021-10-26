5 McLaren F1 GTR “Back to the Future” Returns to Disrupt Time Continuum yet Again

R34 Nissan GT-R Turns Into Stanced 4-Door, Hakosuka and R33 Fans Will Be Pleased

Having no less than six generations under its belt, it's safe to say that Nissan's sports car has reached certain wisdom. After all, the first Skyline GT-R was born way back in 1969, and over a little more than half a century, it managed to build a virtually incredible cult following... both across the real and imaginary realms.With just about every iteration having a special place in the minds and souls of car fans in general and JDM aficionados in particular, it's no wonder that everyone has their favorites. Real or imaginary ones. Case in point, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media is back to his JDM passion , this time showing us some 4-door love.Anyone accustomed to this pixel master's digital creations knows very well that after a few off-beat projects he always gets back to the Japanese car culture. And he's got a particular emphasis on Nissan models, indiscriminately mesmerizing us with just about anything, from the latest 2023 Z to the gone (nut not forgotten) Datsun trucks Still, we noticed that a special place on his Nissan shelf is occupied by the Skyline series. So, after recently playing with the ER34 iteration (tenth generation Skyline, the designation for the Skyline 25GT Turbo), his fun yet slightly obsessive pursuit of JDM happiness has brought us to a crossover project.As such, he is joyously giving out "some love for the 4-Doors" out there, mixing the sedan looks of the ER34 Skyline with the fifth-generation R34 Skyline GT-R styling. Anyone who knows a little bit about the latter is aware it was only offered as a two-door coupe, but a GT-R sedan is not as outrageous as it may seem.After all, the original Skyline GT-R (affectionately known as the Hakosuka ) was first available as a traditional sedan, and only starting in 1971 did the KPGC10 internal designation arrive to signal the addition of a coupe body style. Later on, the two-door design became traditional, but the fourth-generation R33 also remembered its sedan roots for a little while.