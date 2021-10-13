Widebody 2023 Nissan Z Goes for Virtual Drift Makeover to Fulfill Wet JDM Dreams

Hopefully, the current automotive industry shortages will become outdated by the time Nissan starts the first deliveries of its all-new 2023 Z generation. After all, there’s an entire aftermarket world waiting and holding its breath.
Chances are some of the eager Nissan Z car aficionados might be disappointed, though. Even virtual artists have noticed the current shortages plaguing the automotive industry. Of course, it’s enough to just take a quick look at immensely popular models such as Chevrolet’s C8 Corvette or Toyota’s Land Cruiser series 300 to feel the pulse of the crisis.
Besides, we are dealing here with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media. And he’s not just a CGI expert, but also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs, so it’s safe to say he’s well acquainted with the trials and tribulations of the four-wheeled world.
Now, he’s hoping that all woes will get behind us by the time Nissan hits the North American market with the all-new 2023 Z – aka the new “Supra killer.” After all, he’s been hard at work imagining all sorts of possible transformations of the seventh-generation sports car. As such, his latest project isn’t the first attempt at leading the Z into a tuned JDM lifestyle, and it’s not even the second one.
Instead, probably just to show how much he appreciates the new platform, it’s his fifth iteration (that we know about). This time around, after previously going for the fully-blown racer look, Big Bird, and even the Nismo-inspired makeover, this latest transformation is all about having a drift inspiration. It’s a subtle one, indeed, but the description hashtags quickly gave us confirmation that our initial hunch was correct.
A slightly less subtle approach comes via the aero bits and pieces that make up the widebody kit. Frankly, we are getting used to seeing the 2023 Nissan Z adopt this virtual approach and that can only mean the real-world builds are going to look even more spectacular. When they come... eventually.
