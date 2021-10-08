Cyber-Tuned 2023 Nissan Z “Widebody Fairlady” Looks Ready to Battle Any Supra

5 2023 Nissan Z Heading to Australia Next Year, but Not as a Tourist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) When trying to figure out who will need to fight the all-new seventh-generation 2023 Z , the rumor mill gives us ample (pricing-related) hints that Nissan has thoroughly envisioned it as a witty contender. It has no less than 400 horsepower from its twin-turbo V6 engine. But it might be affordable enough for Mazda MX-5 Miata and Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ fans to consider shelling out a bit more cash.That puts the BMW-Toyota developed GR Supra in a tough spot. And it could even threaten the American muscle car supremacy if people don’t need the V8 power or the larger bodies of the Mustang/Challenger/Camaro lot. And then, don’t even get us started with the JDM tuning arena After all, virtual artists are already doing a fine job of enticing us towards future aftermarket ideas. The pixel masters have been hard at work imagining the 2023 Nissan Z in all sorts of situations, from the Nismo-inspired alterations to vintage transformations, or all-out extreme NFS/Fast and Furious makeovers So, one might say that Rostislav Prokop, aka the pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, has arrived a little late at the party. But since Nissan itself hasn’t started deliveries just yet, this could very well serve as another alternate preview of wonderful things to come. For Nissan fans, because Supra aficionados might dread this, if real.Right now, it’s just wishful thinking, but the CGI expert doesn’t seem to have cut any technical corners. As such, this “Widebody Fairlady” (our nickname, if we are allowed) looks entirely convincing as a preview of possible upcoming builds. And it also ticks all the right boxes: widebody aero kit, lowered suspension, glossy black details and matching large wheels, sporty exhaust/diffuser setup, as well as a subtle rear spoiler.