95-Year-Old WWII Vet Gets Front Line Honor on the 2022 Corvette “Battlefield”

When it comes to “America’s sports car,” nobody is too young or too old to fall in love with it. And sometimes being a veteran of a dreadful, appalling war, has its 2022 Corvette perks.
According to info shared by wnky.com News 40, Bobbie Carson is an Army veteran who served with honor during the latter part of World War II on the European battlefield (in Germany). He is also a Chevrolet Corvette aficionado who probably had one example from each passing generation.
Because right now he is 95 years old, it’s understandable why Carson was awarded the honor of getting among the first at the battlefield front line, once again. This time it’s a peaceful one, as we are talking about the seemingly never-ending waiting list for the ultra-popular C8 Chevy Corvette. So, instead of waiting years on end for his build, he was moved forward and secured for himself the 42nd 2022 Corvette built in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Naturally, the reception was also a special moment as it took place at the National Corvette Museum earlier this month. “I’ve had seven of these cars. This dwarfs every one of them. This is one of the top-rated cars in the world and there is a waitlist all over the world for this car so I’m happy to get it and they gave me great honor to get me in a position to get one,” said Carson, cited by the media outlet.
As far as we can tell, the WWII veteran went home with a 2022 Corvette Stingray dressed up in Arctic White. It might even be a packed 3LT version of the C8, with a catchy Adrenaline Red interior. By the way, if anyone is envious (though no one should) about his bump up the waiting list, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have to wait for it... though on this occasion it was just a 30-day period!
Additionally, we are happy to report that Carson promised this won’t turn out to be a fancy dust-collecting garage queen. Instead, the C8 ‘ Vette has been relegated to daily driving duties as the other car he owns is going to be sold.
Because right now he is 95 years old, it’s understandable why Carson was awarded the honor of getting among the first at the battlefield front line, once again. This time it’s a peaceful one, as we are talking about the seemingly never-ending waiting list for the ultra-popular C8 Chevy Corvette. So, instead of waiting years on end for his build, he was moved forward and secured for himself the 42nd 2022 Corvette built in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Naturally, the reception was also a special moment as it took place at the National Corvette Museum earlier this month. “I’ve had seven of these cars. This dwarfs every one of them. This is one of the top-rated cars in the world and there is a waitlist all over the world for this car so I’m happy to get it and they gave me great honor to get me in a position to get one,” said Carson, cited by the media outlet.
As far as we can tell, the WWII veteran went home with a 2022 Corvette Stingray dressed up in Arctic White. It might even be a packed 3LT version of the C8, with a catchy Adrenaline Red interior. By the way, if anyone is envious (though no one should) about his bump up the waiting list, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have to wait for it... though on this occasion it was just a 30-day period!
Additionally, we are happy to report that Carson promised this won’t turn out to be a fancy dust-collecting garage queen. Instead, the C8 ‘ Vette has been relegated to daily driving duties as the other car he owns is going to be sold.