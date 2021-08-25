2023 Nissan Z Nismo Rendered by Japanese Designer, Looks the the Real Deal

Nissan released its new Z last week and (almost) everyone is happy with its design. However, how will its Nismo version look? Well, thanks to an independent artist, we now have an easier way to view it in our minds until Nissan releases the real deal.
Enter Wataru FD2, an independent designer from Japan, who prepared a YouTube video with his assumption of how the marque will style the Nismo version of the 2023 Nissan Z. In the video below, you can see Wataru's process and maybe even learn a trick or two about renderings.
Fortunately, Nissan has made numerous Nismo versions of its models in previous years, so it is easy to distinguish what their features might be. It all starts with red accents on black elements, which are a theme for Nismo models of recent years.
The front bumper gets a splitter finished in gloss black and with a red stripe on it. The artist proposes a different shape for the front grille, as well as a set of Nismo five-spoke rims finished in gloss black. We can also see a set of red brake calipers, along with massive brake discs.
Since we are looking at a rendering, we should point out that the production car will not get brake discs as large as those depicted in the top image of this article. The same thing happens with concept cars, so everyone is used to the practice.
The side skirts also get the red accent on gloss black trim idea, while the ride height is visibly lowered from that of the stock 2022 Nissan Z. The rear of the vehicle gets a small spoiler, while the rear bumper would get a gloss black diffuser with red accents to complete the look.
On the mechanical side, the Nismo version of the 2022 Nissan Z could arrive with a small power bump, as well as the option of stiffer suspension, bigger brakes, and various ornaments in the cockpit. Expect to see it by next year's summer, and it might be in showrooms by fall 2022.
