Ultra-Rare Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R Seeks a Digitally Unapologetic JDM Lifestyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) Born way back in 1969, the legendary Nissan Skyline GT-R had a few other nicknames before settling for the recent “Godzilla” moniker. JDM aficionados might easily recall the original was alternatively labeled as “ Hakosuka ,” but how many fans remember the short-lived, ultra-rare second generation’s popular code name?It was officially labeled as the 1973 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R because of its ongoing use of the 2.0-liter S20 inline-six engine. And this iteration quickly became a famous victim of the early 1970s gasoline crisis, with less than 200 units produced. But it also didn’t bow out before it became known as the “Kenmeri” Skyline thanks to a popular commercial featuring the GT-R, the Hokkaido countryside, and a couple titled “Ken and Mary!”Quirky facts aside, the second-generation Skyline GT-R is probably a highly valuable collector’s car due to its scarcity. So, there are very slim chances any examples would end up looking like this. According to the description, Rostislav Prokop, the virtual artist behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media has decided to go “Japan tuning crazy” with one, nonetheless.So, the pixel master tried to digitally recreate the 1973 Skyline 2000 GT-R with “Bosozoku” traits... but was course-corrected by one of his fans. As such, it turns out that according to other opinions this virtual creation might also get labeled as a “Kaido Racer” or even a “Chibaragi” vehicle. Well, as always, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder... and so might be the exact characterization of this outlandish Skyline GT-R.No matter the precise niche, it (luckily) remains something that’s entirely wishful thinking. As such, we can easily forgive the CGI expert’s styling extravaganza. After all, has anyone ever seen a 1973 GT-R wearing all these crazy bits and pieces like there’s no tomorrow? Probably not.