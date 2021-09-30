SWATH Waterplane Boasts Speeds Over 50 Knots: Uses Russian Torpedo Technology

CGI Godzilla Nissan GT-R Becomes a Vintage “Hakusoka” Using 1971 Skyline GT-R DNA

Although many GT-R aficionados reference the Godzilla era, diehard fans know very well the high-performance Nissan Skyline was a legend well before. And using a different nickname. 12 photos



As such, while many used the internal code designation, true diehards referred to it via a portmanteau of the Japanese words “hako” (“boxy”) and “suka.” The latter is the short form of “sukarain,” a type of Japanese mountain road. And so, it became a car to remember and cherish for decades.



Now, with the current R35 GT-R growing rather long in the tooth, it’s not hard to imagine its design traits could be used for a vintage tribute of the epic-yet-little “Hakusoka.” And what better way to imagine it than through the CGI brushstroke of Siim Parn, the virtual artist behind the spdesignsest account on social media.



For many, the traditional Nissan Skyline GT-R life starts with the twin-turbocharged R32 revival from 1989. But it turns out the series was already epic from the start, and before even getting the legendary Godzilla nickname. For retro Skyline GT-R aficionados, the code name was "Hakusoka."

The series' reputation was firmly established two decades before its reinvention when the first generation KPGC10 proved its mettle... although it looked almost non-descript in its coupe form. It was initially viewed as a boxy take on the Datsun/Nissan 240Z, but the company's engineers made sure it "went like a demon."

As such, while many used the internal code designation, true diehards referred to it via a portmanteau of the Japanese words "hako" ("boxy") and "suka." The latter is the short form of "sukarain," a type of Japanese mountain road. And so, it became a car to remember and cherish for decades.

Now, with the current R35 GT-R growing rather long in the tooth, it's not hard to imagine its design traits could be used for a vintage tribute of the epic-yet-little "Hakusoka." And what better way to imagine it than through the CGI brushstroke of Siim Parn, the virtual artist behind the spdesignsest account on social media.

Just as some pixel masters enjoy to go "Touring the World," or perhaps show their love for the 1990s classic American cars by way of "454SS all the things," so is this CGI expert's passion for bringing back lost in time icons more than obvious. And he usually has a modern canvas for putting everything into the proper contemporary perspective.

The same happened now, although it feels a bit like a rushed project. Normally, his creations involve a series of strict points of view, but - unfortunately - on this occasion, we're left solely with a side angle. For some, it could be more than enough, as the 1971 Nissan Skyline GT-R/R35 GT-R mix is more than befitting of the "Hakusoka" formula!

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of the first generation Nissan Skyline GT-R Gallery includes official images of the first generation Nissan Skyline GT-R