Unofficial 2022 Ford GT Refresh Also Brings to Life a Fierce Speedster Sibling

Ford’s GT series began in the 1960s to answer Ferrari’s high-performance endurance racing dominance. The modern interpretations recalled the heritage and also act as pinnacles of Blue Oval technology and sports car prowess.
The first contemporary GT appeared back in 2004 and the second generation started its way longer official life in 2015 at the year’s edition of NAIAS and also in virtual form in the racing video game Forza Motorsport (6). Given its production debut in 2016 to celebrate half a century since the original GT40 won its first 24 Hours of Le Mans, it’s no wonder we have come accustomed to its styling and features.
Ford has already given us an official 2020 model year update, with new mechanical goodies and additional limited series. But even as the power provided by the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 surged to no less than 660 hp, that still might not have been enough for some.
And given the car’s strong connections to the imaginary world, it’s no wonder virtual artists love to play with its lines and perform unofficial restyles from time to time. One such recent endeavor comes courtesy of the pixel master behind the carmstyledesign1 account on social media. And, interestingly, it’s not focused solely on the classic facelift.
That one occurs, of course, and we can easily glimpse some Mustang influences on the flagship GT sports car, especially as far as the taillights are concerned. But, more importantly, the CGI expert does a “2 in 1” job by also imagining an interesting new sibling for the GT coupe. A speedster version might sound out of place for an American sports car, but then again, let’s remember how the GT40 came to be.
Now, if Ferrari can sell the SP1/SP2 Monza, would it be outrageous to imagine Ford might also want to compete with that (again)? Probably, since it doesn’t feature a harrowingly beautiful V12. Besides, the niche market is already a bit crowded – with models such as the Aston Martin V12 Speedster or McLaren Elva also vying for the open-top crown.
Ford has already given us an official 2020 model year update, with new mechanical goodies and additional limited series. But even as the power provided by the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 surged to no less than 660 hp, that still might not have been enough for some.
And given the car’s strong connections to the imaginary world, it’s no wonder virtual artists love to play with its lines and perform unofficial restyles from time to time. One such recent endeavor comes courtesy of the pixel master behind the carmstyledesign1 account on social media. And, interestingly, it’s not focused solely on the classic facelift.
That one occurs, of course, and we can easily glimpse some Mustang influences on the flagship GT sports car, especially as far as the taillights are concerned. But, more importantly, the CGI expert does a “2 in 1” job by also imagining an interesting new sibling for the GT coupe. A speedster version might sound out of place for an American sports car, but then again, let’s remember how the GT40 came to be.
Now, if Ferrari can sell the SP1/SP2 Monza, would it be outrageous to imagine Ford might also want to compete with that (again)? Probably, since it doesn’t feature a harrowingly beautiful V12. Besides, the niche market is already a bit crowded – with models such as the Aston Martin V12 Speedster or McLaren Elva also vying for the open-top crown.