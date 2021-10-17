Widebody Toyota Supras Look Smokin' Hot in Virtual Forza Horizon 5 Preview

The automotive world has many examples of all-out turf wars. Domestic versus imports, muscle cars against the JDM lot or the Euro crowd, and so on. Which makes it entirely unsurprising that a peaceful Forza Horizon 5 tribute has been turned into an NFS battlefield.
Sure, it may not be the virtual artist’s fault. After all, Jon Pumfrey, the pixel master behind the dm_jon/DomesticMango account on social media made sure to keep himself away from possible controversy. As such, he only mentioned that he’s got a “heap of content coming soon for the new Forza Horizon 5.” And then proceeded to do something Toyota Supra about it.
After a trio of Instagram posts to show us exactly what he meant by that, the Forza Horizon 5 tribute still attracted some fan controversy, with certain enthusiasts rooting against the Need for Speed crowd. Sure, the digital builds have what it takes in terms of “cool new cars and crazy mods,” and one of the widebody kits (along with the massive wing) is even said to become available in the actual game.
But come one, can’t we just all get along? And play nicely – pun intended. After all, any widebody kit and controversial aerodynamic bits and pieces could be counted as either a tribute or a provocation against this or that game (or real-life aftermarket crowd).
Instead, let’s just focus on the trio of Toyota Supra sports cars at hand and their propensity for cool tuning kits. Or for drifting their virtual rubber out of the player’s mind thanks to the “drastically enhanced smoke graphics in Forza Horizon 5 with puffiness and longevity.” Something that digital drifters were probably looking forward to for a very long time.
Hey, if aftermarket stuff and niche motorsport competitions are not one’s cup of tea, perhaps a little bit of dystopian atmosphere might do the trick. Hence the Toyota Supra looking all “Mad Max” in the new FH 5 Mexico setting, which is apparently prone to dust storms. Well, let’s just wait for a little and see if this virtual tribute is as good as the real (virtual) thing when Forza debuts November 9th on Microsoft’s Windows and Xbox platforms...
