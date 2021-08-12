2022 Ford GT Shown in ’64 Prototype Guise, Wimbledon White Paint and More

Back in 1964, at the New York International Auto Show, Ford presented the Ford GT prototype, a car unlike anything the Blue Oval had ever done before. This particular model evolved into something that placed the carmaker on the international map, becoming in 1966 the first (and last) American machine to win the infamous Le Mans race.
The model is so important for Ford that the company keeps coming back to it in some form or another every chance it gets. The latest such stunt is just about ready to debut this week in Monterey, in the form the aptly-called 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition.
That would be a special version of the soon-to-end Ford GT, wrapped in Wimbledon White with a triple racing stripe, wearing 20-inch Antimatter Blue-painted carbon fiber wheels, and fitted with Lightspeed Blue Alcantara suede seats, among others.
All these visual changes (no mechanical modifications were made compared to stock) have been performed in the name of making the new GT a true nod the five historic Le Mans prototypes Ford built back in the 1960s, “some of the most significant cars produced by Ford,” as the carmaker puts it.
To make the association between the new and old piece of engineering even more visible, Ford will display the ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition alongside the only prototype of the original five to have survived to this day, GT/105, still wrapped in its original livery.
Ford says the new interpretation of the GT is already available for order “for approved Ford GT customers,” but as usual says nothing about pricing. Production for this version is expected to commence in January 2022.
The new model becomes the seventh in the Heritage Edition series that kicked off in 2006 with the Gulf Livery, and until this new one showed up, ended with the 2021 ’66 Daytona.
