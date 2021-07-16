2022 Aston Martin Valhalla Speedster Unofficially Takes the Fast Coupe Roof Down

Presented mere hours apart, the production-specification Aston Martin Valhalla and Koenigsegg Jesko aren’t exactly direct rivals. Still, both models are up there in the stratosphere and will probably make up a part of many automotive aficionados’ dream garages. On the other hand, there’s one thing that makes the Jesko even more enticing for certain fans, aside from the power gap: the Swede’s Targa top configuration.
As is the case with many popular or spectacular new introductions, the Aston Martin Valhalla presentation hasn’t been left unnoticed by the pixel masters of the automotive world. Case in point, Russia-based Aksyonov Nikita, who seems to enjoy the digital play on British supercars. So, his latest Behance work now also includes a CGI Valhalla Speedster, probably to bode well alongside his previous work on the virtual McLaren Artura Spider.
This quick render does not showcase the unofficial 2022 Aston Martin Valhalla Speedster from all angles, unfortunately. But even though it lacks the crucial rear-end perspective, it’s still quite enough to make up our opinion. We know we’re a tad biased towards all things open-top, especially considering the summer heat, but we really feel this sensational hybrid supercar would also look great with its top-down.
That way it would be even easier for the driver and passenger to enjoy some spirited driving with the wind in the hair. Also, it would arguably become easier to hear the mid-mounted twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine (that has AMG GT Black Series DNA written all over it, even though Aston doesn’t make any mentions of that) roar its 740 hp away as a possible swan song for the ICE supercar era.
As for us, we really wouldn’t mind the whisper of the two e-motors either, considering that’s the proper way to unleash the full 937-horsepower stable that would bring the coupe Valhalla to 217 mph / 350 kph. Or you could also drive sustainable for just 15 km (nine miles) in eerie silence at up to 80 mph / 130 kph...
This quick render does not showcase the unofficial 2022 Aston Martin Valhalla Speedster from all angles, unfortunately. But even though it lacks the crucial rear-end perspective, it’s still quite enough to make up our opinion. We know we’re a tad biased towards all things open-top, especially considering the summer heat, but we really feel this sensational hybrid supercar would also look great with its top-down.
That way it would be even easier for the driver and passenger to enjoy some spirited driving with the wind in the hair. Also, it would arguably become easier to hear the mid-mounted twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine (that has AMG GT Black Series DNA written all over it, even though Aston doesn’t make any mentions of that) roar its 740 hp away as a possible swan song for the ICE supercar era.
As for us, we really wouldn’t mind the whisper of the two e-motors either, considering that’s the proper way to unleash the full 937-horsepower stable that would bring the coupe Valhalla to 217 mph / 350 kph. Or you could also drive sustainable for just 15 km (nine miles) in eerie silence at up to 80 mph / 130 kph...