Production Aston Martin Valhalla Now Official, 937-hp Hybrid Madness Incoming

More on this:

1 730HP Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Splits the Autobahn Air at 196 MPH (315 KPH)

2 Aston Martin DBX Wants a Piece of the Lamborghini Urus, Gets Destroyed Swiftly

3 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a Le Mans Hypercar that Follows No Rules

4 Bespoke Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Revealed as Tribute to Century-Old A3 Car

5 Manual Transmission May Be Discontinued From Aston Martin Lineup Next Year