Production Aston Martin Valhalla Now Official, 937-hp Hybrid Madness Incoming

If the Aston Martin Valkyrie was human and not a car, it would have been a very proud “father.” After all, the “baby” Valhalla has just matured into production form with a few noteworthy changes compared to what the automaker announced in the past. Such as the fact that its 3.0-liter V6 engine is now gone, replaced by a rear-mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mill. Aston says it’s bespoke, but the flat-plane crankshaft hints otherwise with a rather direct reference to the AMG GT Black Series.
Well, these are all just details, because what’s truly important is that Aston Martin’s concept has finally evolved into a “production reality supercar.” After all, we have been waiting since early spring 2019 for the Geneva Motor Show-introduced AM-RB 003 to materialize into a palpable Valhalla supercar. Still, by the looks of it, people won’t be disappointed by the long wait.
The “driver-focused mid-engined hybrid supercar” has evolved and matured, so it now incorporates the “chassis, aerodynamic and electronics expertise forged in Formula One.” Along with a state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers no less than 950 ps / 937 hp in screaming, flat-plane crankshaft fashion. And it’s probably going to be a hoot to drive... sometimes.
At least we know just about everything about the intended final specs. Which includes a total of 600 kg (1,323 lbs.) of active aerodynamics downforce that should deliver a resounding Nurburgring Nordschleife lap time of fewer than 6 minutes and 30 seconds. That’s going to be achieved by the 1,550 kg (3,417 lbs.) monster with help from the 7,200-rpm V8 engine (good for 750 ps / 740 hp) and the 204 ps / 201 hp electric system comprised of a 400V battery and a couple of e-motors.
All in all, the Valhalla should be capable of reaching 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 217 mph (349 kph). More so, the Aston also comes with an eight-speed DCT with e-diff and e-reverse... which now makes us think about the Ferrari SF90 Stradale/Spider all of a sudden. Well, its EV credentials are also noteworthy: 80 mph / 130 kph top speed and just 15 km / 9 miles of fully electric range...
