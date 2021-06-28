Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a Le Mans Hypercar that Follows No Rules

Reborn from an abandoned hypercar race program, Aston Martin's new Valkyrie AMR Pro is a track-only machine free of racing rules. Based on a design made to be capable of lapping the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit in 3 mins and 20 seconds, the AMR Pro promises track performance close to that of an F1 racecar.
In 2019, Aston Martin, F1 engineer Adrian Newey, Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT), and engineering partner Multimatic started working on an Aston Martin Valkyrie race car design, which was supposed to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in the new LMDh Prototype class. However, last year, the British sports carmaker announced that the AMR Pro would not take part in the WEC.
Although the plans have changed, the initial project for the championship became the basis for the new AMR Pro. With improved capabilities, this track beast no longer has any racetrack limitations or restrictions. While it retains its aerodynamic shape reminiscent of Le Mans protoype cars, it's actually 10 inches (266 mm) longer, it has a 15-inch longer (380 mm) chassis and a wider front and rear track.
The hypercar has substantially more downforce than the Valkyrie road vehicle, thanks to its underbody and overwing airflow. According to the British luxury carmaker, the Valkyrie AMR Pro will also have a lateral acceleration of more than 3G.
The weight was reduced by removing the battery-electric hybrid system. Additionally, it uses ultra-lightweight carbon fiber bodywork, carbon suspension wishbones, and Perspex windscreen and side windows. Even though it became lighter, it still has as much power as it was designed to. The AMR Pro relies only on a modified version of the Cosworth V12 engine, delivering 1,000 hp at an astonishing 11,000 rpm.
Built to reach a target lap time of 3 minutes 20 seconds on the 8.5-mile (24 km) 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit, the performance of the hypercar will be pretty close to an F1 car. Further details, including pricing, will be announced later this year, closer to its scheduled delivery date. Only 40 cars plus two prototypes will be made, and all of them will be left-hand drive.
Although the plans have changed, the initial project for the championship became the basis for the new AMR Pro. With improved capabilities, this track beast no longer has any racetrack limitations or restrictions. While it retains its aerodynamic shape reminiscent of Le Mans protoype cars, it's actually 10 inches (266 mm) longer, it has a 15-inch longer (380 mm) chassis and a wider front and rear track.
The hypercar has substantially more downforce than the Valkyrie road vehicle, thanks to its underbody and overwing airflow. According to the British luxury carmaker, the Valkyrie AMR Pro will also have a lateral acceleration of more than 3G.
The weight was reduced by removing the battery-electric hybrid system. Additionally, it uses ultra-lightweight carbon fiber bodywork, carbon suspension wishbones, and Perspex windscreen and side windows. Even though it became lighter, it still has as much power as it was designed to. The AMR Pro relies only on a modified version of the Cosworth V12 engine, delivering 1,000 hp at an astonishing 11,000 rpm.
Built to reach a target lap time of 3 minutes 20 seconds on the 8.5-mile (24 km) 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit, the performance of the hypercar will be pretty close to an F1 car. Further details, including pricing, will be announced later this year, closer to its scheduled delivery date. Only 40 cars plus two prototypes will be made, and all of them will be left-hand drive.