Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 'Ring Record Holder Returns to the Crime Scene

However, since the said Porsche was actually modified by a tuner before the run, the Mercedes-GT Black Series remains the fastest production car on the Green Hell. It ran the course in 6:48.047, and the old 20.6–km (12.8-mile) configuration in 6:43.616.Keep in mind that those times were achieved after a lot of planning that considered all variables, from the perfect weather conditions to the empty track. Ultimately, it was down to professional racing driver Maro Engel to put the car through its paces between the apexes, while pushing it to the limit in SportAuto’s track test that was just shared online was Christian Gebhardt.The camera strapped to the B-pillar on the passenger’s side of the cockpit reveals Gebhardt’s incredible driving skills and great knowledge of the circuit that is, arguably, one of the most challenging in the world. When the chequered flag dropped, the stopwatch indicated 6:52.54, a little over four seconds behind the official time posted by Mercedes-AMG last fall on the new configuration of the Nurburgring Nordschleife.Throughout the video, incredible German supercar can be seen constantly pulling around 2Gs in corners, and hitting up to 195 mph (313 kph). On a long straight, the GT Black Series can do 202 mph (325 kph), with the zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint taking just 3.1 seconds.Powering the beast is Mercedes-AMG’s ubiquitous 4.0-liter V8, with twin turbos, that churns out 720and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.