Aston Martin Valhalla Engine Is a 3.0-Liter V6, Hear It Whine for the First Time

Sometime in 2022, British carmaker Aston Martin would be launching a new breed of mid-engined sports cars, spearheaded by the eagerly anticipated Valhalla. But despite the long time that has passed since the car was first announced, it wasn’t entirely clear until now what the vehicle would be hiding in the engine compartment behind the driver’s cabin.
There were rumors that Aston Martin would ditch the use of a Mercedes-AMG V8 powerplant in favor of an in-house built V6, for both the Valhalla and other of its future cars, and those rumors were confirmed on Tuesday, March 24, as Aston Martin released a few details about the engine, and a short video (available below this text) showing it rev for the first time on the dyno.
As per Aston, the engine is a brand new V6 with a displacement of 3.0 liters that will work in conjuction with either a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid system. The carmaker did not release performance figures for the engine it codenamed TM01, but says it weighs less than 200 kg and has been designed to meet the upcoming Euro 7 emission requirements.
“This project has been a great challenge from the start. Putting a team together to deliver what is going to be the future power of Aston Martin has been an honour,” said in a statement Joerg Ross, Aston Martin Powertrain Chief Engineer.
“From the very beginning, we have had the freedom to explore and innovate in a way that we have not been able to do so in a very long time. Most importantly, we wanted to create something that is befitting of the TM01 nameplate and create something that would have impressed our predecessor and pioneering engineer, Tadek Marek.”
Until such time Aston releases more details about the engine, you can hear its whine in the short clip available below.
