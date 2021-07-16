2022 Nissan Frontier Lands in Chicago in Crew Cab PRO-4X Spec Wearing Baja Storm

When Nissan unveiled the all-new 2022 Frontier pickup earlier this year, we immediately knew it would be the most advanced and most capable Frontier ever produced. From its 310 hp V6 engine to its excellent active safety functions, it’s hard to argue against shortlisting this truck if you’re in the market for a light duty workhorse.
Unlike its predecessors, the new Frontier boasts a powerful front-end design, featuring a large grille and a chiseled hood. It also has powerful shoulders and a wide, elevated stance, helping it seem more imposing.
There are several exterior colors available, and they include Glacier White, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Red Alert, Cardinal Red Metallic TriCoat, Deep Blue Pearl, Tactical Green Metallic, Boulder Gray Pearl and Baja Storm – the latter being the color Nissan chose for the Frontier model it brought to this year’s Chicago Auto Show.
This particular Frontier is a Crew Cab version in PRO-4X spec, which means it’s got all-wheel drive as standard, plus an electronic locking differential and underbody skid plates. Other highlights on the PRO-4X include the LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lights, Lava Red badge accents, Bilstein shocks and various decals.
Power comes from a standard 310 hp 3.8-liter V8 unit, also good for 281 lb-ft (381 Nm) of torque. The nine-speed automatic gearbox is standard as well and features a much wider gear range than the old five-speed box.
As for available safety and convenience tech, the 2022 Frontier gets Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 system, featuring Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking. Meanwhile, passengers can enjoy wireless smartphone charging and the NissanConnect function with Wi-Fi hotspot, available on PRO-4X and PRO-X variants.
Buyers looking for extra customization options can choose between more than 85 Nissan and NISMO accessories for the 2022 Frontier, including a sports bar, off-road step rails with removable steps, NISMO suspension kit, off-road auxiliary lighting and many others.
