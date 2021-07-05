Upcoming Ferrari 296 Spider Rendered With SF90 Spider Influences

Arguably the boldest Ferrari since the FF, the 296 is now available to configure as a Gran Turismo Berlinetta. The coupe will be obviously joined by the Gran Turismo Spider sometime in 2022, and knowing the Prancing Horse, the folding roof will take some inspiration from the SF90 Spider.
Coming courtesy of Kolesa.ru, the open-air design study may need as little as 14 seconds to retract the hardtop at low speeds. In the case of the SF90 Spider, the RHT as Ferrari calls it needs 100 liters of space rather than 150 to 200 liters for a traditional system. The hardtop setup should also guarantee optimal noise insulation as well as protection from the elements.
The Russian motoring publication’s rendering may also get an electric rear window that serves as a wind deflector at high speeds. With the retractable hardtop up, the window can be lowered to hear the V6 engine a little better.
A brand-new powerplant for the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the F163 features a couple of turbochargers nestled in the valley of the cylinder heads. The 120-degree V angle can trace its roots back to 1961 to the Chiti V6, a small racing engine that secured the constructors’ title in Formula 1 in 1961.
The Spider is expected with the very same 3.0-liter engine of the 296 GTB, which produces 654 horsepower (663 PS) with the help of two IHI turbochargers that spin at up to 180,000 revolutions per minute. Combined with a plug-in electric motor, the newest Ferrari of them all rocks 819 horsepower (830 PS) and 546 pound-feet (740 Nm) of peak torque.
Developed specifically to rival the McLaren Artura and to lower the Italian automaker’s CO2 footprint, the 296 can travel for up to 25 kilometers (16 miles) in full-electric mode. That’s the same rating as the SF90 Stradale and Spider, which is downright impressive for a high-performance supercar.
Priced at €269,000 (make that $319,255 at current exchange rates), the Gran Turismo Berlinetta will start deliveries in the European Union in early 2022.
