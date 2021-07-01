The Ferrari 296 GTB’s Powertrain Is Downsizing and Electrification Done Right

Would You Pay Dodge Challenger Money for This Lancia Ypsilon?

Although it’s fading into anonymity in Formula 1, Ferrari proves it’s still on top when it comes to mind-blowing road-legal supercars with its new 296 GTB . The stunning model comes with an RWD plug-in hybrid powertrain which, for the first time in the brand’s history, includes a V6 that makes up for its lower number of cylinders with impressive performance figures. 19 photos



Designed by Maranello’s own Centro Stile under the watchful eye of Flavio Manzoni, the 296 GTB is a modern reinterpretation of the



Even if beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, it’s hard not to agree that the new car is absolutely gorgeous from every angle you look at it. However, it’s not all about looks as it features a highly potent plug-in hybrid powertrain at the heart of which lies a new six-cylinder masterpiece.







Purists might disagree with Ferrari’s decision to downgrade to six cylinders, but this is still a heck of a powerplant. It uses the same 5,000-psi injection system as the



On its own, the engine can produce 654 hp (488 kW ) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque, meaning that it achieves a power density of 219 hp per liter—a figure that is still impressive, even if forced induction is utilized.







The manufacturer also realized that 650 ponies might not be enough these days, so they added a Formula 1-inspired MGU-K dual-rotor unit capable of delivering an additional 165 hp (123 kW) and 232 lb-ft (314 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. It also enables the 296 GTB to be driven solely on electric power for 16 miles (25 km) at speeds up to 84 mph (135 kph) and draws energy from a small 7.5 kWh battery pack.







Even for a die-hard gearhead who doesn’t like the idea of sports cars with PHEV powertrain are impressive enough to (reluctantly) embrace the era of electrification. The performance figures are outstanding, while the design makes it one of the most beautiful cars built in recent years, at least in my opinion.



