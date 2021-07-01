Here's a Spot On LEGO Version of Rolls-Royce's Most Romantic Car Ever

The 1926 Phantom 1 model from Rolls-Royce was deemed the most romantic vehicle in the world, with an exquisite interior that looks better than your home. This palace on wheels inspired this LEGO maniac to build its own version of the wheeler and we think he nailed it.
Dimexart’s LEGO model is made of 2085 LEGO pieces and its creator tried to copy the real car as much as possible, as even he admitted on the website. The project took him around one month of projecting and experimenting and it shows in the end result.
The miniature “Phantom of Love” tries to replicate all the details of the magnificent original, from the curtains and cockpit of the vehicle to its vases, clocks, back seats, storage boxes, and so on. The doors are also functional.
For those of you who aren’t aware, the LEGO Group has a website called LEGO Ideas, where talented users can put their imagination at work and come up with creations worthy of being submitted on the platform. They could be anything from animals to cars, houses, maps, or any other object that can trigger your building skills. Once your masterpiece is up on the website, it gets the chance to be supported by its viewers. You initially have 60 days to receive 100 supporters and as their number grows, you are granted additional time. If you manage to get 10,000 supporters within your given time frame, your project will be turned into a commercially available LEGO set. You’ll also get your slice of the pie if that happens, as you’ll be rewarded by LEGO with 1 percent of the royalties.
The 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom of Love is the expression of luxury and extravagance. Its interior is like a French art museum, with a painted ceiling, carpeting, satinwood veneer, a make-up cabinet and a drinks cabinet, an ormolu clock, a faux coat of arms on the rear doors, and so much more.
The car was priced at almost $9,000 in 1926, being the most expensive Rolls-Royce car ever made.
