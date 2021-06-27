Miami Vice Ferrari Testarossa to Be Temporarily Displayed at Curated in Florida

I started watching the "Miami Vice" series circa 10 years ago when I was still back in college. I was instantly hooked, especially after having played Grand Theft Auto: Vice City for so many years. And I was even more surprised to hear that my dad was a big fan of the series when it was on TV back in the '80s.
Although I don't recall the exact storyline of the show, there are several things that are still vivid in my memory: the soundtrack, Sonny being dressed in all-white clothes most of the time, and the Ferrari Testarossa. What can I say, one of my first ever diecast cars was a red Testarossa. As you may know, Ferrari had delivered two of these cars for the studios to use, after the whole replica-Daytona scandal.
The vehicles were black at first but seeing that a lot of shooting was done after the sun went down, the decision was made to repaint them white. While chassis #63631 has been very popular over the past few years, with several talks of it being auctioned off, the car featured here is chassis #063259, and it has just recently been sold by Curated, although the exact price remains undisclosed at this time.
Owners of the other car have even tried selling it for over $1 million, but that didn't really work out for them. Anyway, just after the show came to an end, Preston Henn bought this particular flat-12 beauty in April of 1990. As the car only has 6,200 miles (9,977 km) on its odometer, it seems as if it's in excellent condition, although it feels quite odd that it's still running on its original Goodyear Eagle tires.
The vehicle will be on display at the Curated for the next two weeks, so if you want to see it with your own eyes, the exact address is 2100 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137. Be sure to wear your white linen suit if you plan on taking a picture with the car!
