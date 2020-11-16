A Look at Ferrari SF90 Stradale’s 1,000 PS PHEV Powertrain

Ferrari is the most famous name in the automotive industry. It stands in a league of its own, building some of the most successful cars of all time while pioneering many innovations on racecars and applying them to road-legal sports cars. One such example is the revolutionary powertrain of the SF90 Stradale.
The only hybrid in the current model lineup and Ferrari’s first-ever PHEV, the SF90 was revealed in 2019 and shares its name with the racecar driven by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc in the 2019 Formula 1 season. It celebrates the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari.
The gorgeous car features the Italian carmaker’s first PHEV powertrain, at the center of which lies the latest version of the famous F154 V8 engine.
Like the versions used on other Ferrari models, the F154 CD’s block and cylinder heads are made from aluminum. It uses a flat-plane crankshaft layout, dry-sump lubrication, and two parallel twin-scroll water-cooled turbochargers made by IHI.
Changes made for the SF90 unit include an increase in displacement to 4.0 L (3,990 cc) and larger boreholes that now stand at 88 mm (3.46 in). The cylinder heads were also modified and are now narrower, while the powerful, new fuel injectors operate at a pressure of 350 bar (5,100 psi).
The engine is positioned 50 mm (2.0 in) lower in the chassis than in any other Ferrari powered by a V8, which lowers the center of gravity and improves the car’s agility.
To achieve this, engineers completely redesigned the intake and exhaust systems, aligning the ducts horizontally at the height of the cylinder heads. Also, the assembly of the turbochargers has been lowered while the exhaust line now sits higher. To reduce weight the exhaust manifold was redesigned and made from Inconel while the flywheel is stronger but smaller.
Aided by the numerous improvements, the twin-turbocharged V8 can reach a peak power output of 769 hp (574 kW; 780 PS) at 7,500 rpm, which is about 60 hp more than the previous F154 version used in the 488 Pista and F8 Tributo.
The engine is mated to an eight-speed Magna 8DCL900 dual-clutch transmission, which is 10 kg (22 lb.) lighter and a lot more compact than the seven-speed transmissions used on other Ferrari models. This is partially due to the lack of a reverse gear.
The third kinetic motor generator unit (MGUK) is mounted on the rear axle and aids the V8 and transmission while also providing regenerative capabilities to the powertrain. The combined power output of the electric motors is 217 hp (162 kW; 220 PS).
The SF90 Stradale uses a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery for regenerative braking and can run on a fully electric drive using the eDrive mode for a range of up to 26 km (16 mi).
There are three other drive modes available that can be selected using the new eManettino knob on the steering wheel. The Hybrid mode uses both ICE and motors to drive the car with the on-board computer automatically managing the units.
The Qualify mode is more suited for track use as it unleashes the full potential of the powertrain which has a combined output of 986 hp (735 kW; 1,000 PS).
The Italian manufacturer has also recently released the SF90 Spider, which is the fastest open-top Ferrari ever made. It features a retractable hardtop and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 350 kph (218 mph).
It will be available for a starting price of $685,000 and comes with Ferrari’s seven-year complimentary scheduled maintenance.
