Ferrari Purosangue Rendering Shows Prancing Horse SUV in Lambo-Fighting Mode

Ferrari is sure late to the SUV party, but the Italian brand is the kind of guest who can afford to keep everyone waiting. It knows that no matter how much time had passed since everyone got around, all heads will still turn the moment in walks through the door.
After being shrouded in doubt for a short while, the consensus is now that Ferrari will indeed launch an SUV (or crossover, that part is still not decided), and it will be called Purosangue. With the doubt gone, the only thing left shrouding the upcoming model is complete mystery, and that's because nobody knows what in the world this thing looks like.
Well, you can imagine at least its designer and a few other people at Ferrari do, but the company has somehow managed to keep the project under wraps with surprising efficiency. We say that because we're living in times when everyone has a camera and a fax machine on them at every time, not to mention ways of remaining anonymous if some information were to make its way onto the World Wide Web.
We don't know about you, but we quite like it. It feels stupid saying this after what happened last year (and is still happening), but the world does feel a little bit bereft of surprises. Is Ferrari going to manage to keep the Purosangue away from prying eyes up to the moment it decides to reveal it?
Here's to hoping it will, if not for any other reason, then for allowing the independent designers of this world to give us their take on what the model might end up looking like. We've seen plenty of interpretations so far, some more exciting than others, and now we can add one more to the collection.
This one comes courtesy of Giorgi Tedoradze, an industrial designer from Georgia whose works you might have come across before on our website. He seems to believe Ferrari won't do any half-measures and will go for an SUV the size of the Lamborghini Urus. That would mean four full doors and more interior room than all other Ferrari models combined, not to mention a ground clearance you could slip an SF90 Stradale through. Or something like that.
It's not just the size that's reminiscent of Lambo's model, but also the styling. Admittedly, there are only so many ways to turn a supercar into an SUV and dealing with the extra verticality of the front end is definitely going to pose a challenge. Apart from looking somewhat generic, there's not much we can complain about Giorgi's take, with his Purosangue looking aggressive and capable, if a little bit too Lambo-like (or at least too little Ferrari-like).
Meanwhile, at the rear, the rendering shows a blatant SF90 Stradale SUV conversion. The taillights almost entirely carry over, albeit with the now mandatory lightbar added to signal this model was penned after 2019. The two big exhausts protruding through the red metal also make a mostly unmodified appearance.
That last bit can be interpreted in a design-related way (a stylistic touch meant to link the SUV with the brand's flagship model), or it could suggest the fact the Purosangue would borrow the SF90 Stradale's 1,000-PS (986-hp) hybrid powertrain. If that were the case, even with a slightly nerfed power output, the Purosangue would definitely spell "game over" for the Urus, at least as far as the performance goes. Granted, it would also put Ferrari's model in a completely different price bracket, something that might happen even if the Purosangue ends up with a different engine/transmission combination.
This may not be the most exciting take on the Purosangue we've seen so far. However, thanks to Ferrari's secretiveness, even a less exciting rendering of an exciting upcoming model is still very exciting.
