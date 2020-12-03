Ferrari Purosangue Rendering Suggests There's Nothing to Worry About

Ferrari's brash attitude regarding SUVs is about to come back and bite its behind, and we wouldn't be too surprised if the same thing happened a few more years from now with its very determined dismissal of electric powertrains.
Ferrari can sometimes feel as though it operates at a level above the rest of the automotive mortals, and it's easy to understand why. The Italian brand has spent decades building up its name to an almost god-like status. Spend too much time in those rarefied circles, and you might begin to believe yourself everything the marketing department is blurting out.
Well, with the kind of nonchalance that would make politicians jealous, Ferrari completely ignored every time it said it would never build an SUV and eased the idea of the Purosangue as if it were the most natural thing in the world. Which it obviously is, but not obvious enough for the Ferrari of five years ago, apparently.
Now, though, the Purosangue is happening, but the number of things we know for sure pretty much ends there. Ferrari has kept the new model completely under wraps despite the fact it can't be too far from its release. The Italians only used mules for testing purposes meaning the design of its body is still a complete mystery.
This complete secrecy meant that everyone could imagine their own version of Ferrari's SUV, and almost everyone who could draw a straight line did just that because you would, wouldn't you? The first Ferrari SUV? That's a historical event if the automotive industry ever had one.
But is it really going to be an SUV? Will the term "crossover" be a much more adequate description, or will it be nothing more than a slightly jacked-up all-wheel-drive sporty hatchback/wagon following the trend of the FF and GTC4Lusso? Could the company's higher-ups be laughing their heads off seeing how everybody bought into this idea of a Ferrari SUV, already imagining off-road comparisons with the Lamborghini Urus?
Well, designer and Instagram user Alessandro Capriotti sure seems to think that because his take on the Purosangue's body style sure doesn't look like what we've been taught to consider an SUV. It does, however, look pretty sick.
There's a definite Roma vibe to the front end but it's different enough to give the would-be Purosangue a distinct character. The massive grille - something Ferraris have never been known for - sure helps. The overall shape is that of a shooting brake, though it looks like Alessandro didn't make up his mind whether he wanted the rendering to have four doors or just the two. You can see the gap between the rear quarter and the rear door, but there's no visible way in which you could open the latter. Perhaps it has a Mazda RX-8-like setup - we'd be totally cool with that.
As good as the front end is, it's actually the rear that steals the show, in our opinion. Being a shooting brake, all lines flow to the back, so it was paramount that when the eyes finally reached this area, they wouldn't be disappointed. Well, ours weren't as it's a great mix of retro and modern, new and familiar, elegant and brawny, sporty and refined - the kind of things you would expect to find in a Ferrari.
One day, Ferrari will reveal the real Purosangue, and the world will have to find something else to talk about. In the meantime, let's just be grateful we can enjoy creations such as Alessandro's and hope Ferrari won't do something it hasn't done in a long time by letting our expectations down. More renderings like this one and that might just happen.
