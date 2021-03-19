Ever Wanted an Entry-Level Supercar? Supercar Blondie Checks Out a Ferrari Roma

Ferraris are cool, but they're not ideal for driving every day, to hotels, shops, and such. That's why Maranello developed something new, something that's both an understatement and a practical everyday supercar, the Roma.
The concept is nothing new. We've had Ferraris with front-mounted V8s before. But the Roma wins at everything California failed before it, starting with the design. There's certain pureness to it, almost they left all the unnecessary parts out. What remains is shaped like a tame shark... with afterburners and Apple CarPlay.
That doesn't sound as exciting as drag races or $500,000 price tags. However, the life of a supercar owner is not all about speed, and if you want a sample of that kind of experience, you just need to check out Supercar Blondie's video. She believes that while the Roma is Ferrari's cheapest toy, it's also one of the most interesting, filled with useful tech.
The showcase starts with the new design of the key. A quick press and the trunk shaped like a futuristic bread box open to reveal black plaque where all your expensive options are mentioned. Apparently, this black stallion cost about $285,000, which isn't a lot by supercar standards.
There are no vertical doors here, but you do get some interesting door handles. And hidden under that long hood is a 3.9-liter that's similar to the one in the Portofino. It makes 612 horsepower and 561 pound-feet (761 Nm) of torque, decent numbers in a coupe that only weighs 3,461 pounds (1,570 kg), less than the new M4. No wonder the YouTuber notices a lightweight door.
But it's the interior that really blows us away, the little digital elements in the steering wheel, the "gated" shifter for the auto gearbox, the passenger display, and the cool vents. Overall, there's a sense of occasion with this car. Nothing is made using parts from regular brands, and it still has that raw, connected feel every Ferrari should.
That doesn't sound as exciting as drag races or $500,000 price tags. However, the life of a supercar owner is not all about speed, and if you want a sample of that kind of experience, you just need to check out Supercar Blondie's video. She believes that while the Roma is Ferrari's cheapest toy, it's also one of the most interesting, filled with useful tech.
The showcase starts with the new design of the key. A quick press and the trunk shaped like a futuristic bread box open to reveal black plaque where all your expensive options are mentioned. Apparently, this black stallion cost about $285,000, which isn't a lot by supercar standards.
There are no vertical doors here, but you do get some interesting door handles. And hidden under that long hood is a 3.9-liter that's similar to the one in the Portofino. It makes 612 horsepower and 561 pound-feet (761 Nm) of torque, decent numbers in a coupe that only weighs 3,461 pounds (1,570 kg), less than the new M4. No wonder the YouTuber notices a lightweight door.
But it's the interior that really blows us away, the little digital elements in the steering wheel, the "gated" shifter for the auto gearbox, the passenger display, and the cool vents. Overall, there's a sense of occasion with this car. Nothing is made using parts from regular brands, and it still has that raw, connected feel every Ferrari should.