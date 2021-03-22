Ferrari F40 Sitting on a Giant Ice Piece Is a Rendering You'll Never Forget

Some love their Ferraris in factory condition, while others prefer them in custom form, despite the Prancing Horse not being happy about such transformations. Then there are those who seem to enjoy an F40 on the rocks; we're not sure about the size of the latter category, but the rendering parked on our screens right now certainly caters to this audience segment's needs.
Remember the days when a green Maranello halo car used to cause a stir on the world wide web? Well, this is 2021, and things have moved to a whole new level as this pixel portrait comes to show.
As Prancing Horse aficionados will tell you, the standard F40, if such an adjective is ever fit for the iconic Italian machine, got its fair share of aero upgrades, thanks to circuit-savvy developments such as the F40 LM and F40 GTE, which were built by Italian specialist Michelotto. Well, this example seems to take the airflow manipulation to the next level.
While we can't observe the machine's rear end, the motorsport-grade front splitter and side skirt extensions speak for themselves. Of course, the said bits come in carbon fiber form.
Then we have the wheels. Featuring a centerlock mechanism, as they should for quick pitstops during a race, these sport super-sized lips with a polished finish that basically turns the surface into a mirror.
There's nothing traditional about the classic red interior meeting the striking green finish of the exterior, while the former color is also used for what purists would describe as unorthodox LED lighting.
Perhaps the ice cube theme is here to alleviate some of the psychological pain we experienced after an F40 burned down in Monaco back in 2019, even though we were glad to report that the vehicle did land inside the Monaco Motors servicing facilty for the much-needed TLC last summer. Or maybe it's all a metaphor for the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) losing its grip on the motoring world in the current electric revolution—who knows?
As Prancing Horse aficionados will tell you, the standard F40, if such an adjective is ever fit for the iconic Italian machine, got its fair share of aero upgrades, thanks to circuit-savvy developments such as the F40 LM and F40 GTE, which were built by Italian specialist Michelotto. Well, this example seems to take the airflow manipulation to the next level.
While we can't observe the machine's rear end, the motorsport-grade front splitter and side skirt extensions speak for themselves. Of course, the said bits come in carbon fiber form.
Then we have the wheels. Featuring a centerlock mechanism, as they should for quick pitstops during a race, these sport super-sized lips with a polished finish that basically turns the surface into a mirror.
There's nothing traditional about the classic red interior meeting the striking green finish of the exterior, while the former color is also used for what purists would describe as unorthodox LED lighting.
Perhaps the ice cube theme is here to alleviate some of the psychological pain we experienced after an F40 burned down in Monaco back in 2019, even though we were glad to report that the vehicle did land inside the Monaco Motors servicing facilty for the much-needed TLC last summer. Or maybe it's all a metaphor for the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) losing its grip on the motoring world in the current electric revolution—who knows?