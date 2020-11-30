This Is Arguably the Coolest V12 Ever Created, the GMA T.50’s Cosworth Engine

When we think about the ultimate road car, one in particular comes to mind, the renowned McLaren F1. The man behind it is none other than legendary Formula One designer, Gordon Murray, who decided to create a successor for it under his own brand. The result is the GMA T.50, a unique, analog hypercar that is powered by what might just be the best V12 engine ever manufactured.
Murray’s ambition to manufacture the most outstanding road vehicle ever created did not stop with the success of his McLaren F1, and among other projects, he continued designing a successor that would come even closer to automotive perfection.
He established his own company, Gordon Murray Automotive, and set out to create the T.50, a vehicle that would amaze everyone yet again with its unparalleled performance, lightweight construction, and innovative design.
There was no question in Murray’s mind about the engine. Just like the F1, the new car would also be powered by a traditional V12. That meant it would not make use of electric motors or any form of forced induction.
McLaren F1 has stopped developing such engines, the South African-born designer would have to look elsewhere for the perfect power unit, so he chose one of the most prestigious engine manufacturers in the world, British specialists Cosworth.
The task at hand seemed impossible, even for the folks at Cosworth. The goal was to create a high-powered, high-revving, compact V12 that would weigh as little as possible, all without using any type of forced induction.
The result exceeds expectations and is without a doubt a marvel of engineering. A 3.9-liter V12 with an output of 663 PS (488 kW; 654 hp) at 11,500rpm, on its way to a 12,100rpm redline. The maximum torque of 467Nm is produced at 9,000rpm, while the pick-up is a record-breaking and mind-blowing 28,400 revs per second.
To achieve this weight, the engine block is made from a high-strength aluminum alloy, and the connecting rods, valves, and clutch housing are made from titanium. To deliver the ultimate driving experience the engine was designed to have the lowest possible center of gravity. The challenge was reducing the crank height, a goal achieved by the Cosworth team by positioning it just 85mm from the bottom of the engine.
Murray was determined that the engine should not use any kind of belts, so the unit only uses gears to drive the auxiliaries that are carefully positioned out of sight, resulting in a clean and uncluttered engine bay.
The unit has a semi-structural role within the chassis, providing much of the rigidity and weight saving to the T.50 while avoiding the noise, vibration, and overall harshness typically found with fully structural engines.
This translates into two driver-selectable modes that ensure the T.50 can be equally adept as a high-performance machine that delivers the ultimate driver experience and as a daily driver that can be easily maneuvered through the city.
The GT mode, limits revs to 9,500rpm and with 600PS available, while the Power mode unleashes the full capability of the powerplant.
Gordon Murray states that: “To be truly remarkable, an engine needs to have the right characteristics: highly-responsive, an amazing sound, engaging torque delivery, free-revving, and it has to be naturally aspirated. For all those reasons, the engine in the T.50 was never going to be anything other than a V12.”
The GMA T.50 is expected to be available in 2022 with production being limited to 100 units hand-built at the Surrey plant in South East England. They were all sold within 48 hours of the car’s global premiere for about $3.2 million each.
