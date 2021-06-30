Ferrari 296 GTB Shooting Brake Rendering Resembles a Stingray

3 Ferrari "Electric Breadvan" Rendering Looks Like the Silent Future

Last week, a European automaker launched its first V6 model in a long time. Doesn't sound exciting, right? Except we're talking about Ferrari's brand new 296 GTB , a hybrid monster with over 800 horsepower. 9 photos



It's not one of those botched renders where somebody just drops in elements from some random wagon they like, an RS6 or an AMG . No, "wb.artist20" took the time to stretch out the body, give it a long nose and some unique rear shoulders, all while thinking of realistic lighting and textures.



This kind of looks like a modern successor to the Ferrari FF, which would imply it's got a V12 engine at the front. We think the artist wanted this, as he deleted the air intakes behind the doors and added characterful gills over the long front fenders. But let's not worry too much about layouts and such for a moment and ask the important question: is this beautiful?



The answer depends on a few factors. If you enjoy the minimalist new look of the



The front end is about the same, but larger. Very small, simple headlights sit above those air vents, while the lower intake forms a very organic shape, reminiscent of a small shark or stingray (the animal, not the Corvette). Meanwhile, the profile is almost totally smooth; no buttresses or winglets here.



We're reminded of the 365 GRB/4 Daytona's beautiful simplicity. They did have an awesome shooting brake version of that. Architect Bob Gittleman commissioned one based on the 1972 model and it made huge glass panels that could pop out independently. And more recently, we got a tribute



