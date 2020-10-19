Ferrari "Electric Breadvan" Rendering Looks Like the Silent Future

The Kamm tail aerodynamic principles that would allow this machine to be even more of a speed devil than a coupe are certainly here, but what about the rest of the proposal?
Well, the front end reminds us of models such as the SF90 Stradale hyper-hybrid or the SP38 one-off built on the 488 GTB. Nevertheless, the lower area is dominated by super-sized aero elements, with this also being true for the sides and the posterior of the vehicle.
In fact, the way in which the airflow-manipulating side skirts are styled might just bring Lamborghini's name to mind - perhaps automotive and industrial designer Antonio Bruno, who is responsible for the project, intended to add even more drama in this fashion.
As for the rear end design, the rather minimalist approach deserves a round of applause, simply because it exists in an era dominated by overdesigning.
This machine is envisioned as an all-electric effort and it's not far from what's currently happening in the real world. You see, Ferrari is currently in the midst of a hybridization revolution, with the Purosangue SUV, which should land in 2022, obviously being a key pillar of this strategy.
And yes, we can expect an all-electric Fezza, but this will land in the second half of the decade - as other names in the go-fast business, Ferrari is waiting for battery technology to advance, so its electric supercars/hypercars don't have to deal with the weight burden of the current hardware.
A concept born with the desire of paying homage to one of the most unique racing cars in history, the Ferrari 250 GT Drogo. Derived from the 250 GT Passo Corto and optimized by Giotto Bizzarini to maximize the driving dynamics and aerodynamics of the base model, this car was characterized by an extremely long pavilion ending in a truncated tail housing a singular vertical opening rear window. Hence the nickname "Breadvan" which made it famous. The name Kammback is the literal transposition of "Kamm's tail", in honor of the German aeronautical engineer Wunibald Kamm, who discovered the aerodynamic benefits of the truncated tail configuration. My concept prefigures an electric propulsion vehicle with 4 engines (one per wheel) positioned on board. #ferraribreadvan #ferrari #electriccar #cardesignitaly #cardesignlife #hommage #modena