Ferrari "Electric Breadvan" Rendering Looks Like the Silent Future

A concept born with the desire of paying homage to one of the most unique racing cars in history, the Ferrari 250 GT Drogo. Derived from the 250 GT Passo Corto and optimized by Giotto Bizzarini to maximize the driving dynamics and aerodynamics of the base model, this car was characterized by an extremely long pavilion ending in a truncated tail housing a singular vertical opening rear window. Hence the nickname "Breadvan" which made it famous. The name Kammback is the literal transposition of "Kamm's tail", in honor of the German aeronautical engineer Wunibald Kamm, who discovered the aerodynamic benefits of the truncated tail configuration. My concept prefigures an electric propulsion vehicle with 4 engines (one per wheel) positioned on board. #ferraribreadvan #ferrari #electriccar #cardesignitaly #cardesignlife #hommage #modena

A post shared by Antonio Bruno (@antoniobruno_design) on Oct 18, 2020 at 3:11am PDT