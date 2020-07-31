Ferrari Purosangue SUV Test Mule Spotted in Traffic, Expect Hybrid Power

If you're looking for an automaker that manages to conceal most of its development work in today's world of spy media, leaks and social network sharing, look no further than Ferrari. But even they get spied now and then, as the video showcasing Prancing Horse engineers testing the upcoming Purosangue SUV shows.
The Ferrari test vehicles that normally get spied are either concealed to the point where they look like rolling tents or come in the form of test mules hiding new tech under the skin of an existing model. The latter situation applies here, since we're dealing at a GTC4Lusso that comes with an unusually high ground clearance - would you look at the massive gaps between the wheels and their arches!
The tester was spotted earlier this week in Maranello, the automaker's hometown and we can thank YouTuber Varryx, as well as simonemasetti_photography for the fresh media at the bottom of the page.
Now, the appearance of this test mule might have something in common with the actual Purosangue. You see, with Ferrari being Ferrari, its first SUV might feature a design sitting halfway between the shooting brake styling of the Purosangue (or the FF this replaced) and the traditional SUV look.
We've already featured renderings portraying the newcomer with the most recent styling language of the Italian automaker, namely the one we've seen on the Ferrari Roma, and you'll find an example in the second part of the image gallery above (pixel tip to independent Italian designer Davide Dessi).
As far as the motivation goes, electrification seems like a given, even though we're not sure about the extent to which this solution will be implemented. With all the possibilities remaining open at this point, we can even discuss a twin-turbo V6 with electric assistance as an entry-level powertrain (the chances are slim, though), but we could also see a hybridized twin-turbo V8 and even a naturally aspirated V12 featuring the said solution.
Unsurprisingly, with this being the first high-rider in the history of the Prancing Horse, the company is taking its time with the development of the vehicle, so the Purosangue isn't expected to arrive sooner than a few years.
The tester was spotted earlier this week in Maranello, the automaker's hometown and we can thank YouTuber Varryx, as well as simonemasetti_photography for the fresh media at the bottom of the page.
Now, the appearance of this test mule might have something in common with the actual Purosangue. You see, with Ferrari being Ferrari, its first SUV might feature a design sitting halfway between the shooting brake styling of the Purosangue (or the FF this replaced) and the traditional SUV look.
We've already featured renderings portraying the newcomer with the most recent styling language of the Italian automaker, namely the one we've seen on the Ferrari Roma, and you'll find an example in the second part of the image gallery above (pixel tip to independent Italian designer Davide Dessi).
As far as the motivation goes, electrification seems like a given, even though we're not sure about the extent to which this solution will be implemented. With all the possibilities remaining open at this point, we can even discuss a twin-turbo V6 with electric assistance as an entry-level powertrain (the chances are slim, though), but we could also see a hybridized twin-turbo V8 and even a naturally aspirated V12 featuring the said solution.
Unsurprisingly, with this being the first high-rider in the history of the Prancing Horse, the company is taking its time with the development of the vehicle, so the Purosangue isn't expected to arrive sooner than a few years.