800 BMW M5 Drag Races Ferrari 488 Pista, Destruction Follows

Putting modified German sedans up against Ferraris is a time-honored drag racing tradition. And while the Russians at the Moscow Mile aren't posting individual shootouts from their events anymore, we can at least enjoy an 800 horsepower M5 Competition going up against the Pista thanks to Carwow. 9 photos



The Pista is arguably the pinnacle of the 488 generations, powered by a new twin-turbo V8 producing 711 hp (720 PS) and 568 lb-ft of torque (770 Nm). Purpose-built to race, this supercar boasts impressive downforce and one of the best twin-clutch gearboxes. It's also pretty rare, with Ferrari only making 3,500 units.



The stock M5 Competition does have some interesting advantages. For example, its 4.4-liter twin-turbo is a little bigger, and the power goes to a permanent AWD system which might help with the launch. But the 617 (625 PS) horsepower and 553 Pound-Feet (750 Nm) may not be enough, especially when it's pushing about 2 tons of metal.



But with 800 horsepower at its disposal thanks to tuning by Evolve Automotive, the M5 might be a match for the Ferrari. Changes include a new downpipe, carbon fiber air intake, and remapping of the engine. It's also making 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque.



So, what exactly happened? Well, the M5 rockets off the line like a bat out of hell, all the time making awesome modified V8 sounds. But that's because the Ferrari bogged down at the launch. But the Bimmer also wins the seconds race with a 1/4-mile time of 10.2 seconds while the Pista crosses the line in 10.6 seconds. That tells us it would have won against a stock M5 since that takes at least 10.8 seconds.



In a previous race, this very BMW M5 lined up against a Nissan GT-R with twice the power and a motorcycle with an exotic name, the Ducati Panigale V4R. Compared to those, the Ferrari may not seem that scary, but it actually is.