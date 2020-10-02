Ferrari F8 Tributo vs. McLaren 720S Drag Race Has Shock Result

5 Lamborghini Huracan Wrecks Within 20 Minutes Off the Lot, Cops Deliver the LOLs

Besides Tesla, the one model that has been destroying drag races is the McLaren 720S. But Ferrari finally has the answer in the form of its brand new F8 Tributo. 5 photos



The 720S also needs advanced launch technology and ample rear-wheel traction to compensate for the fact that it's not AWD . Somehow, this thing has taken down almost every kind of Lambo or Ferrari in a straight line.



Yet facing off against the



The 0 to 62 times are the same, and the top speeds are within a mile of each other. So nearly identical cars on paper, but will they stay that way going down the runway? YouTube channel 888MF is here to find in a short but sweet drag race video. And we have to mention that seeing these two together is a treat by itself.



In the first race, the two supercars make equal use of their launch control system, but the McLaren starts pulling away slowly after that, crossing the line first. The second heat sees the Ferrari having an early lead, but it's not enough.



Using telemetry data, the testers determined the F8 Tributo had a slightly quicker 0 to 60 mph time of 2.99 seconds and crosses the 1/4 mile in 10.69 seconds at 137.9 mph (221.9 km/h). Meanwhile, the 720S did the sprint in 3.07 seconds and finished in 10.55 seconds at 142.9 mph (229.9 km/h). Sounds like a case of higher boost. How is the supercar of 2017 still the fastest?



