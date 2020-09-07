Porsche Taycan 720S Face Swap Somehow Makes Sense

In a matter of a few months, the Taycan went from looking like Porsche's failed gamble to a successful electric race car for the road. Apparently, demand is so high that Audi employees had to step in and help with production.
Sure, the Taycan may have half the range of a Tesla Model S. But have you considered that a car can be more than a bunch of numbers? Simply put, enough rich customers looked at this Porsche and thought it was well built or designed, deciding to buy one.
The Taycan's shape is a little underwhelming, but it's also completely different from any other Porsche. The closest 'relative' is the Panamera, but it's lower and more streamlined than that 4-door.
There's also something interesting going on with the headlights. Most Porsche have rounded projectors that curve above the body. But the ones on the Taycan has small lights, recessed in a space that looks like it was designed for something else. One other exotic does this, and it's the McLaren 720S.
This face swap by Israeli artist superrenderscars makes us see the resemblance more clearly by putting a McLaren nose over the 4-door coupe body of the German EV. Now, there have been rumors of a family-friendly British supercar in the past, but they've all been denied. McLaren simply isn't interested in average modes of transportation. However, Taycan proves fun can take many shapes.
Thankfully, this ICE vs. EV conversation doesn't end there because we wanted to add drag races to it. After all, what's the point of supercars other than going fast? About a month ago, the Taycan Turbo S went up against the McLaren P1, not a supercar, but a hypercar. And a bit before that, it also drag-raced not only the McLaren 720S, but also Porsche's older halo, the 918 Spyder.
The Taycan's shape is a little underwhelming, but it's also completely different from any other Porsche. The closest 'relative' is the Panamera, but it's lower and more streamlined than that 4-door.
There's also something interesting going on with the headlights. Most Porsche have rounded projectors that curve above the body. But the ones on the Taycan has small lights, recessed in a space that looks like it was designed for something else. One other exotic does this, and it's the McLaren 720S.
This face swap by Israeli artist superrenderscars makes us see the resemblance more clearly by putting a McLaren nose over the 4-door coupe body of the German EV. Now, there have been rumors of a family-friendly British supercar in the past, but they've all been denied. McLaren simply isn't interested in average modes of transportation. However, Taycan proves fun can take many shapes.
Thankfully, this ICE vs. EV conversation doesn't end there because we wanted to add drag races to it. After all, what's the point of supercars other than going fast? About a month ago, the Taycan Turbo S went up against the McLaren P1, not a supercar, but a hypercar. And a bit before that, it also drag-raced not only the McLaren 720S, but also Porsche's older halo, the 918 Spyder.
View this post on Instagram
Name this car3 Render by @superrenderscars . . . #superrenderscars #porsche #taycan #taycanturbos #porschetaycan #porschelovers #porschefamily #mclarenmonday #mclaren #765lt #mclarenfamily #mclaren720s #mclarenp1gtr #p1 #mclaren765lt #faceswap #greencar #4doors #render #carrendering #1320video #motor #carsgasm #carswithoutlimit #amazingcar #crazycar #combine #germancars #britishcars #supercarsinlondon