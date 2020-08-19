When was the Last Time You Hit 40 Knots in Any Vessel, Let Alone a Sloop?

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Spied Testing Hard at the Nurburgring

Earlier today, our spies stationed at the Nurburgring captured this interesting prototype. Combining elements from wagons, crossovers and EVs, Porsche is giving us the unique Taycan Cross Turismo. 14 photos



Whenever they want to stretch their budgets and increase profits, German automakers always try to add new body styles to existing cars. That's why the Taycan Cross Turismo exists, even though nobody ever asked for a car such as this this.



Maybe the Germans knew a wagon would be hard to sell in America and decided a crossover-themed body kit might help. It's quite a subtle one too, consisting of a chin spoiler, side skirts, and the rear lower diffuser. Heck, the mods might actually make the car lower, but if left unpainted, they'll add a bit of contrast.



For the Nurburgring testing, the Taycan wagon appears to be in its lowest suspension setting. Who knows, maybe Porsche is going for some kind of record, which just received a performance



But you should also be able to buy the "normal" version of the Cross Turismo, the 4S, and 4S Performance Battery Plus. The base model makes 523 horsepower and 563 hp available during overboost.



Whenever they want to stretch their budgets and increase profits, German automakers always try to add new body styles to existing cars. That's why the Taycan Cross Turismo exists, even though nobody ever asked for a car such as this this.

Maybe the Germans knew a wagon would be hard to sell in America and decided a crossover-themed body kit might help. It's quite a subtle one too, consisting of a chin spoiler, side skirts, and the rear lower diffuser. Heck, the mods might actually make the car lower, but if left unpainted, they'll add a bit of contrast.

For the Nurburgring testing, the Taycan wagon appears to be in its lowest suspension setting. Who knows, maybe Porsche is going for some kind of record, which just received a performance upgrade in the case of the Turbo S sedan version. The model is reportedly 0.2 seconds quicker from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 km/h), the sprint now taking 9.6 seconds with Launch Control. The quarter-mile time has also dropped by 0.1 of a second, to 10.7 seconds.

But you should also be able to buy the "normal" version of the Cross Turismo, the 4S, and 4S Performance Battery Plus. The base model makes 523 horsepower and 563 hp available during overboost.

We predict that the Cross model will be one of the rarest German cars ever. During the first half of 2020, the Porsche Taycan managed 4,500 new orders. That's pretty low, and the lifted wagon is less appealing in several important markets. Also, it's probably going to be more expensive.