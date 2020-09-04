4 Taycan Turbo S vs. New 911 Turbo S Is the Best Porsche Drag Race Ever

2 2020 Taycan Turbo S Moose Test Shows Not Even Porsche Can Fool Physics Entirely

1 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Faster Everywhere, Still Not the Range King

Taycan Demand Is Too Big, Porsche Borrows Audi Workers to Keep Up

In a weird turn of events, Porsche has had to borrow no less than 400 employees from Audi to help ramp up production even more for the Taycan. 34 photos



According to a report by



They will work in all major areas of production, including assembly, body shop and paint shop areas.



Back in 2018, after orders started pouring in for the electric sports sedan, Porsche quickly doubled its first-year production goals from 20,000 to 40,000 units, but it looks like not even those figures are enough to keep up with demand.



The Taycan only began U.S. deliveries in 2020, and, despite its $103,800 (MSRP) starting price and a market almost saturated with Teslas, it struggles to meet the orders.



Despite only coming close to beating Tesla’s Model S range in its most efficient version, the Taycan did manage to up the ante on its American rival by winning drag races and various other performance-related contests.



The model will soon be joined in its quest to dethrone Tesla by the Mercedes-Benz EQS and even by an in-house rival, the Audi e-tron GT, which will be sharing its platform and most features.



Currently the only EV based around an 800-volt architecture, the Porsche Taycan has three versions available, the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, with the permanent magnet synchronous electric motors offering up to 761 horsepower.



A Taycan Cross Turismo long-roof version was expected at the end of this year, but its development Apparently, the electric performance sedan from Stuttgart needs all the help it can get because Porsche can’t churn enough of them to meet increased demand.According to a report by Automobilwoche , the rather large group of Audi employees will earn their pay working for Porsche for at least two more years, with the first ones having already started to ramp up Taycan production since the beginning of June.They will work in all major areas of production, including assembly, body shop and paint shop areas.Back in 2018, after orders started pouring in for the electric sports sedan, Porsche quickly doubled its first-year production goals from 20,000 to 40,000 units, but it looks like not even those figures are enough to keep up with demand.The Taycan only began U.S. deliveries in 2020, and, despite its $103,800 (MSRP) starting price and a market almost saturated with Teslas, it struggles to meet the orders.Despite only coming close to beating Tesla’s Model S range in its most efficient version, the Taycan did manage to up the ante on its American rival by winning drag races and various other performance-related contests.The model will soon be joined in its quest to dethrone Tesla by the Mercedes-Benz EQS and even by an in-house rival, the Audi e-tron GT, which will be sharing its platform and most features.Currently the onlybased around an 800-volt architecture, the Porsche Taycan has three versions available, the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, with the permanent magnet synchronous electric motors offering up to 761 horsepower.A Taycan Cross Turismo long-roof version was expected at the end of this year, but its development was put on hold until early 2021 because Porsche is simply making too much money with the current model and it first needs to meet the unexpectedly high demand, hence the help from Audi’s workforce.