Taycan-Based Porsche GT Rendered, Big Coupe Looks Like a 928 Revival

The past couple of days have seen the rumors about the eagerly anticipated Porsche 928 revival being resurrected, so what are the chances of Zuffenhausen adding a big coupe to its lineup? Let's try to answer the question with the help of a rendering.
The fuel for the rumor comes in the aftermath of Porsche launching the facelifted Panamera, Turbo S revival and all - speaking to Australia's Motoring, Panamera product line chief Thomas Friemuth mentioned that the two-door project based on the platform ( this would naturally be seen as a modern 928 by many fans) is still under evaluation.
"We have not finally decided yet. So, we are just discussing this topic for several years as you can imagine since other competitors also have two-door cars," Friemuth explained. "Be we're not finally yet ready to decide whether to do this or not. We have quite a nice two-door car in our program called the 911. "[But] We are always looking at new opportunities to get new markets and more customers. I can talk about it when we have the decision for it - not yet. I have a lot of ideas,"
Speaking of the 911, keep in mind that the 928 was initially intended to replace this back in the late 1970s. Nevertheless, since the popularity of the rear-engined model continued to grow, the 928 was eventually retired in 1995, without ever fulfilling its mission.
Now, given the fact that Porsche hasn't invested that much in the interior and exterior updates of the Panamera, as it has been the case with the Macan facelift, we can speculate that the automaker has limited the updates because the company is preparing to retire the two models, thus making room for an expansion of its EV lineup.
Besides, the big two-door segment isn't being helped by the fact that the new S-Class (codenamed W223), which debuts later this week, will only come in sedan form, with the coupe and the cabriolet being left behind.
As such, if Porsche does decide to bring us a large two-door model, it would seem more likely for this to be an electric model, which could be based on the Taycan's platform, possibly while using next-generation batteries.
And we can visualize such a machine with the help of this rendering, which comes from Michigan-based digital artist John O'Laughlin.
The pixel master, who actually decided to label his project as the 828, seems to have gone to great lengths to inject the Porsche styling DNA into this machine. So not only are the front and rear lighting signatures spot on, but the overall proportions seem perfect for a 928 revival.
Besides, with Porsches being famous for their stopping power, the artist has portrayed carbon-ceramic hardware with 8-piston calipers that can handle the deceleration task as required.
Of course, the color choice also goes well with the idea of an all-electric grand tourer sporting the Porsche crest, as you'll notice in the Instagram posts below.
