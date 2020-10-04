Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drag Races Huracan Performante, Teaches It a Lesson

Lamborghini drag races are pretty common, but this one features the Aventador SVJ, the most special car they made outside of the one-offs. Drag racing is just one of the things it's good at, but we still really want to know what it can do against a Huracan Performante.
It's easy to underestimate these supercars. They don't have twin-turbo systems and the platforms they're based on are pretty old. But Lamborghini still offers some of the fastest cars on the planet, hidden under those flamboyant exteriors.
The spec on this SVJ is pretty cool, with bright graphics on top of the creamy paint. We've seen the UK-registered supercar once before when it raced against a Ferrari 812 and a new Porsche 911 Turbo S, which it won by the way.
The numbers are still impressive, with the 6.5-liter V12 delivering 759 hp (770 PS) and 720 Nm (631 lb-ft) of torque. While not as special, the Huracan Performante still has some groundbreaking Lamborghini aero. It's down on power but is smaller - the perfect underdog.
The 5.2-liter V10 engine in this was dialed up to 631 horsepower (640 PS). That's 128 hp (130 PS) less than the V12, which is acceptable. It has the same 0 to 62mph time as an 812 Superfast, yet the 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque is noticeably lower than big brother SVJ, so on paper, it should lose.
The Huracan Performante has a good launch control system and a driver known for trash-talking and fast reaction times, Yianni. Maybe that's the savior this weekend drag race needs. Carwow presenter Mat Watson also points out that when the Performante went up against an SV it won, suggesting this could end in a photo finish.
It's not, though. The brutal acceleration of the SVJ is enough to win everything while the V12 sound transforms Mat into a Lamborghini fan (and Yianni impersonator). Still, he needs the whole runway to catch the Performante in a rolling race.
