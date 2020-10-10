Next-Generation Ford GT Rendered, Modern GT40 Design Looks Stunning

While it might still be too early to talk about the third iteration of the Ford GT (more on this below), this sort of development is always on an aficionado's mind, so we've brought along a rendering that helps us imagine the machine as a retro-themed hypercar.
In the transition from the first Ford GT, which was built between 2004 and 2006, to the current model (this entered production in December 2016), the Blue Oval decided to take things upmarket, with the second-generation model basically debuting as a road-going racecar (its circuit version managed to one-up Ferrari at Le Mans back in 2016, a proper celebration of the American automaker's iconic 1966 LM victory over the Prancing Horse).
And while production of the current car isn't over yet, this pixel portrait presents a third-gen GT while sticking to the endurance racing theme.
However, instead of going for a futuristic take on the matter (here's a pixel effort that does just that), this visual adventure appears to bring back the original GT40 that saw Ford grabbing Ferrari's crown in the said 1960s battle.
Staying true to the retro theme, this proposal keeps the downforce hardware present on modern cars below the surface and we might have to expect some racing solutions for that to work.
Digital artist Maksim Burov, who is responsible for the virtual go-fast tool, has envisioned this in single-seater form, as you'll notice in one of the Instagram posts below. Now, as the SP1 version of the Ferrari Monza shows, this sort of configuration would go well with the high-end status of the vehicle.
Of course, Ford could always return to endurance racing later this decade, especially since next year will mark the introduction of the Le Mans Hypercar class.
Replacing the current LMP1 top-tier prototypes, the LMH series will bring the racecars closer to the street, since their makers need release road-going versions of the velocity monsters, so it would be nice to see Ford doing it all over again.
